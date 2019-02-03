Dancer-choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan accused of sexual harassment

Dancer and choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan has been accused of molestation in an FIR filed at Mumbai’s Oshiwara Police Station, reported ANI. The accuser, who is a dancer herself, says that Salman and his cousin behaved inappropriately with her on two occasions.

Advertising

The news agency reports that the woman was approached by Salman’s manager in London. She met with Salman at a coffee shop in Andheri and he offered her an opportunity to perform in Bollywood Park, Dubai with him. He then allegedly touched her inappropriately after he offered to drop her home.

According to the same report, the FIR says, on August 30, Salman introduced her to his cousin and they both touched her inappropriately on a journey to Dubai from Bahrain on November 3. The FIR also states that Salman threatened the woman and her team of “dire consequences” and forcibly sent them to Mumbai.

Salman has called the allegations “wrong” in a social media statement. He also said vested interests were involved with the “intent of extorting monies.” He added he has complete faith in the judiciary and hopes “truth will prevail.”

Advertising

Salman Yusuff Khan rose to fame after he won the first season of dance reality show Dance India Dance in 2009. He made his Bollywood debut with Remo D’Souza’s dance drama ABCD: Any Body Can Dance in 2013.