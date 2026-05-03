Salman Khan’s co-star Anna Jaisinghani quit showbiz for spirituality, lives in Vrindavan

Actress Anna Jaisinghani who appeared in shows like Savdhan India, Fear Files, etc quit the glamorus acting world, today she lives a simple life in Vrindavan.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiMay 3, 2026 06:30 PM IST
Anna Jaisinghani acting career spiritual lifeAnna Jaisinghani on her acting career spiritual life (Photos: YouTube Screengrabs)
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Actress Anna Jaisinghani began her journey in showbiz in 2011 as a freelance choreographer. After working with Salman Khan and choreographer Thomas Paulson, Anna joined an acting course in Balaji Productions. Soon, she ventured into acting and bagged roles in shows like Crime Patrol and Savdhaan India. What became a turning point in her career was starring in Ekta Kapoor’s show Dekha Ek Khwaab, where she played the lead actress’s best friend. Soon after this, Anna took to a spiritual lifestyle. Recently, the actress revealed in a video on Mero Vrindavan how she became a devotee of Lord Krishna and shifted to Vrindavan.

Anna on her acting journey

Talking about her journey in the acting world, Anna Jaisinghani shared that she originally hails from Gwalior. She shared, “I have a degree in BA English Honours. I loved to dance and act. I always wanted to be famous, and it all started with dancing. While I was in college, I used to teach dance to kids. I came to Mumbai and did an acting course at Balaji Telefilms. After that, I got small roles in Savdhaan India, Fear Files, etc. Sony TV’s show Dekha Ek Khwaab, which also starred Aruna Irani ji, became my big break.”

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Anna Jaisinghani's acting career Anna Jaisinghani on her acting career (Photos: Youtube Screengrab)

“I kept auditioning in Mumbai. During that time, I made some friends at the ISKCON Temple. I started taking a spiritual path and leaned towards it more. Soon, I realized that the materialistic world is an illusion. I lived in Pune also for some time, where I worked at the ISKCON temple,” Anna said.

Anna Jaisinghani’s spiritual journey

While her stint on the acting front was quite short-lived, Anna always wanted to come to Vrindavan. “While I was at ISKCON, I wanted a Guru and cried to find the right one. I came to Vrindavan, and that night, Premanand Maharaj came in my dreams. In January 2026, I became his disciple,” she said.

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Anna Jaisinghani spiritual life Anna Jaisinghani on leading a spiritual life (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)

Comparing the two lives, Anna also says, “There is a huge difference. In my old life, you could show off; it all looked glamorous. You spend money, shop, and live in big flats, but here, there is devotion. Sometimes I think about the older days and laugh.”

Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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