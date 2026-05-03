Salman Khan’s co-star Anna Jaisinghani quit showbiz for spirituality, lives in Vrindavan

Actress Anna Jaisinghani began her journey in showbiz in 2011 as a freelance choreographer. After working with Salman Khan and choreographer Thomas Paulson, Anna joined an acting course in Balaji Productions. Soon, she ventured into acting and bagged roles in shows like Crime Patrol and Savdhaan India. What became a turning point in her career was starring in Ekta Kapoor’s show Dekha Ek Khwaab, where she played the lead actress’s best friend. Soon after this, Anna took to a spiritual lifestyle. Recently, the actress revealed in a video on Mero Vrindavan how she became a devotee of Lord Krishna and shifted to Vrindavan.

Anna on her acting journey

Talking about her journey in the acting world, Anna Jaisinghani shared that she originally hails from Gwalior. She shared, “I have a degree in BA English Honours. I loved to dance and act. I always wanted to be famous, and it all started with dancing. While I was in college, I used to teach dance to kids. I came to Mumbai and did an acting course at Balaji Telefilms. After that, I got small roles in Savdhaan India, Fear Files, etc. Sony TV’s show Dekha Ek Khwaab, which also starred Aruna Irani ji, became my big break.”

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Anna Jaisinghani on her acting career (Photos: Youtube Screengrab) Anna Jaisinghani on her acting career (Photos: Youtube Screengrab)

“I kept auditioning in Mumbai. During that time, I made some friends at the ISKCON Temple. I started taking a spiritual path and leaned towards it more. Soon, I realized that the materialistic world is an illusion. I lived in Pune also for some time, where I worked at the ISKCON temple,” Anna said.

Anna Jaisinghani’s spiritual journey

While her stint on the acting front was quite short-lived, Anna always wanted to come to Vrindavan. “While I was at ISKCON, I wanted a Guru and cried to find the right one. I came to Vrindavan, and that night, Premanand Maharaj came in my dreams. In January 2026, I became his disciple,” she said.

Anna Jaisinghani on leading a spiritual life (Photo: YouTube Screengrab) Anna Jaisinghani on leading a spiritual life (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)

Comparing the two lives, Anna also says, “There is a huge difference. In my old life, you could show off; it all looked glamorous. You spend money, shop, and live in big flats, but here, there is devotion. Sometimes I think about the older days and laugh.”