Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 likely to get an extension

As the Covid-19 cases surge in Mumbai, the industry is treading ahead cautiously. Most television shows have decided to work with a lesser workforce and are also internally prepared to move out of the city if a lockdown is imposed. In such a scenario, launching a new show can be a big risk. Keeping that in mind, Colors TV is likely to extend Bigg Boss 15 for a few weeks and delay the premiere of Hunarbaaz.

A source shared with indianexpress.com that the discussions to extend the ongoing season started a couple of days back as Mumbai clocked more than 10,000 cases in a day. On Thursday, the city reported 20,000 infections. “The team feels it’s a safer bet to carry on an ongoing show than launch a new one. God forbid but if there’s a lockdown in town, the team would have to then fly out bag and baggage to shoot outdoors, incurring bigger expenses. Carrying on with Bigg Boss till the time things settle down seems logical and practical at the moment in terms of all logistics,” the source added.

Given the contestants are locked inside the house and are already cut off from the outside world, the house is a much safer place to be at the moment. Also, the Bigg Boss team is already in a bio bubble. The source said that the production of the show can go on smoothly for a longer time. While there is no confirmation at the moment, but makers are looking at extending the season for three-five weeks. As per the source, host Salman Khan and Bigg Boss will make the final announcement during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Currently, Bigg Boss 15 hosts 10 contestants out of which four — Rakhi Sawant, Rashami Desai, Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz have already won the ‘Ticket to Finale’. The other contestants Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Abhijeet Bichukale and Devoleena Bhattacharjee have been fighting to reach the last stage of the competition. If the show is to get an extension, the inmates will get a longer time to fight to win.

While the season has been receiving mostly negative feedback from the audience, it’s Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s love story that has managed to keep them entertained. However, lately, the two have also been facing troubled times as competition spiked between them. As per the latest promo, Karan decided to support Shamita in the ‘Ticket to Finale’ task, leading his lady love to break down. A couple of days back, the two had even engaged in a war of words, and as Karan used disgraceful words for her, Tejasswi was seen crying and questioning him — ‘who talks to their girlfriend like this?”.

Also, as per sources, discussions are on to welcome friends and connections of contestants for the ‘Family Week’. Once the names are confirmed, they will have to undergo a mandatory quarantine before they can enter the house.