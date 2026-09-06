Salman Khan warns Manoj Tiwari’s daughter about eggs ahead of Bigg Boss 20 entry, watch

One of India’s most controversial reality shows, Bigg Boss, returns today with its 20th season, hosted by Bollywood superstar host Salman Khan. Ahead of the premiere, social media has been abuzz with speculation over the contestants. On Saturday evening, the makers confirmed that Rhiti Tiwari, the 24-year-old daughter of Bhojpuri actor, singer and politician Manoj Tiwari, will participate in Bigg Boss 20.

The makers of Bigg Boss 20 dropped a video of Manoj Tiwari singing his popular song, “Rinkiya Ke Papa”, on stage, while Salman looked at him and questioned whether he had misunderstood this year’s tagline, ‘Tathas-two’, and thought he could enter the show twice. Tiwari then stated that he would like to introduce his daughter, Rhiti, who will be a part of Bigg Boss 20. His daughter also showcased her singing skills on stage, leaving the host in awe of her talent.