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Salman Khan warns Manoj Tiwari’s daughter about eggs ahead of Bigg Boss 20 entry, watch
On Saturday evening, the makers confirmed that Rhiti Tiwari, the 24-year-old daughter of Bhojpuri actor, singer and politician Manoj Tiwari, will participate in Bigg Boss 20.
One of India’s most controversial reality shows, Bigg Boss, returns today with its 20th season, hosted by Bollywood superstar host Salman Khan. Ahead of the premiere, social media has been abuzz with speculation over the contestants. On Saturday evening, the makers confirmed that Rhiti Tiwari, the 24-year-old daughter of Bhojpuri actor, singer and politician Manoj Tiwari, will participate in Bigg Boss 20.
The makers of Bigg Boss 20 dropped a video of Manoj Tiwari singing his popular song, “Rinkiya Ke Papa”, on stage, while Salman looked at him and questioned whether he had misunderstood this year’s tagline, ‘Tathas-two’, and thought he could enter the show twice. Tiwari then stated that he would like to introduce his daughter, Rhiti, who will be a part of Bigg Boss 20. His daughter also showcased her singing skills on stage, leaving the host in awe of her talent.
In the promo, Salman Khan is seen cheekily taking a dig at Manoj Tiwari by advising Rhiti never to fight inside the house over eggs. He added, “Aye, baap pe mat jaana!” Rhiti is seen laughing at the remark and repeating the line in her own style.
Watch the video here:
Tiwari legacy ko aage badhane Bigg Boss mein aarahi hai #RhitiTiwari ❤️#BiggBoss starts 6th September on #JioHotstar at 9PM and #ColorsTv at 10:30PM#BiggBoss #BiggBossOnJioHotstar pic.twitter.com/uzDigRgWej
— JioHotstar (@JioHotstar) September 5, 2026
Also Read: Bigg Boss 20 Contestants List: Mary Kom, Aman Gandhi, Mahhi Vij rumoured to join Salman Khan’s show
Prior to this, the makers also released a video featuring Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav, aka Nirahua, riding his trademark cycle rickshaw. Host Salman Khan was seen teasing him by asking whether there had been some misunderstanding about him entering the show once again. The exchange takes place in a playful manner. It will be revealed tonight whether Nirahua is participating in the show as a contestant or has merely come to support somebody.
Watch the video below:
Grand Premiere hoga aur bhi shaandaar jab aayenge #Nirahua phir ek baar!#BiggBoss starts 6th September on #JioHotstar at 9PM and #ColorsTv at 10:30PM#BiggBoss #BiggBossOnJioHotstar pic.twitter.com/m3a14yPr2I
— JioHotstar (@JioHotstar) September 5, 2026
Another video released by JioHotstar features Salman Khan dancing to a medley of his popular songs. The actor-host donned black pants and a T-shirt of the same colour, along with a brown leather waistcoat and boots, completing the look with a cowboy hat.
Swagat nahi karoge @SalmanKhan ka? 😎#BiggBoss starts 6th September on #JioHotstar at 9PM and COLORS TV at 10:30PM#BiggBoss #BiggBossOnJioHotstar pic.twitter.com/EQRo40xWJ5
— JioHotstar (@JioHotstar) September 5, 2026
Bigg Boss 20 will premiere today at 9 pm. The show will air on Colors and stream on JioHotstar.
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