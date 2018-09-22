Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan to re-enact Andaz Apna Apna scene on Bigg Boss 12

Watch the exciting episode of Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 12 at 9 pm on Colors. Watch the exciting episode of Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 12 at 9 pm on Colors.

Salman Khan is all set to host the first Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 12 tonight. And joining him on stage will be Varun Dhawan, who will be promoting his film Sui Dhaaga. While Varun will be on stage interacting with Salman, the two will enthrall the audience by enacting the iconic Crime Master Gogo scene of Andaz Apna Apna.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “Salman will play a game with Varun, wherein he will need to pick props of Bollywood characters from a box. He would then have to enact a scene from their film or say a dialogue. While playing the game, Varun picked Crime Master Gogo’s cape and sportingly donned it. The scene from Andaz Apna Apna was played on stage and the two re-enacted the same scene. While the audience was left laughing at their antics, a nostalgic Salman also shared few anecdotes from the film.”

As part of the promotions, Varun got Salman to stitch SK on a scarf. The actor, who enjoyed his time on the stage, also got an opportunity to go inside the house. There, he gave the housemates a task to sew pillows. With the singles and jodis competing, Varun had a gala time making them do the tough job. He also had a musical jugalbandi with Anup Jalota and Deepak Thakur. While the two sang, Varun rapped for the housemates.

As for Salman’s class, the host will reprimand Sreesanth for his anger issues. He will also show his disgust for bringing up Saba and Somi Khan’s upbringing. The former cricketer will once again threaten to walk out of the house.

