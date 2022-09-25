scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

Salman Khan turns Mogambo in new Bigg Boss 16 promo. Watch

Colors TV dropped a new promo for Bigg Boss 16 which has Salman Khan channeling his inner Mogambo. The controversial reality show will premiere on October 1.

salman khan, bigg boss 16Salman Khan will be back as the host of Bigg Boss 16.

After tapping on his inner Gabbar Singh mood, Salman Khan has now turned into Mogambo in the new promo of Bigg Boss 16. The video released on Sunday sees the Bollywood star dressed like the iconic Mr India villain as he sits on a throne. He also says that Mogambo will never be happy now as ‘everyone will be afraid of Bigg Boss’.

“Mogambo ab kabhi khush nahi hoga kyunki ab sako darr lagega Bigg Boss se. Big Boss season 16, game badlega, kyunki ab Bigg Boss khud khelega,” he says as the announcement of ‘First day first show’ is made in the background.

The video was shared by Colors TV with the caption, “Hoga sabka game fail, jab aayenge Bigg Boss khud khelne yeh khel. 👁️ Dekhiye #BiggBoss16, 1st October se, raat 9.30 baje, sirf Colors par!

Watch |Bigg Boss 16 promo: Salman Khan confirms there will be no rules, fans call it ‘Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp effect’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

 

This season of Bigg Boss is said to bring in new twists. Confirmed contestants as of now include Manya Singh, Tina Dutta, Sreejita De, Shaleen Bhanot, Munawar Faruqui, Sumbul Touqeer and Prakruti Mishra. Shivin Narang, Kanika Mann, Karan Patel and Sajid Khan are also likely to join the controversial reality show. Actors like Vivian Dsena, Divyanka Tripathi and Divya Agarwal took to social media to deny participating in the show, as their names did rounds in the media.

The grand premiere of Bigg Boss 16 will air on October 1 and 2, where Salman Khan will introduce the contestants before they are locked inside the house for 105 days. The show will then air Monday-Friday at 10 pm, while the Bollywood Bhaijaan will grill the housemates on the Weekend Ka Vaar at 9:30 pm.

First published on: 25-09-2022 at 02:42:42 pm
