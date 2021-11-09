Salman Khan to play The Big Picture with Ranveer Singh, gets stuck at 50 lakh question

Salman Khan is all set to grace Ranveer Singh’s debut television venture The Big Picture. The Bollywood superstar will be on the show to promote his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth, and he will be joined by Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana. In a recent promo released by Colors, Salman can be seen getting stuck on the Rs 50 lakh question and will seek help from Bigg Boss 15 contestants.

As readers would know, The Big Picture is a visual-based game show, where contestants are asked questions related to a photo. In the promo, a Taj Mahal-like structure is shown. Salman, however, exclaims that for such a hefty amount, it cannot be such an easy question. The Antim actor then tells Ranveer that he wants to take a lifeline and call his Bigg Boss 15 housemates.

As the housemates appear on screen, Salman Khan asks them to identify the monument, to which they all reply ‘Taj Mahal’. Laughing hysterically at them, Salman, in a sarcastic manner, thanks them for the big help. Looking thoughtful, the actor adds that he has forgotten the name of the monument shown in the photo.

The episode, featuring Salman, Aayush and Mahima, will air on November 13 and 14.

Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim will hit cinema halls on November 19. It will see Salman Khan play a cop, while his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma will essay the role of a gangster. At the trailer launch of the film, Aayush told indianexpress.com that having Salman as a co-star is always an advantage.

“Even if he was not related to me, for any actor to be in a project which has Salman bhai is a great opportunity. I feel lucky that I am even on the poster. So it’s a huge advantage. As an actor, there’s certain things you learn while you are training, and a lot of things while on set. Most of his films have been so popular, hence it’s a dream come true that so many people will watch my films,” the Loveyatri actor said.

Co-produced by SKTV and Banijay Asia, The Big Picture will air on Colors every weekend at 8 pm.