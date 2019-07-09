Salman Khan to open up about his exes on Nach Baliye 9 premiere episode

The much-anticipated season nine of Nach Baliye is all set for its grand premiere on July 19. The dance reality show will air every weekend at 8 pm on Star Plus. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is producing the show, will also turn host for the launch episode and introduce the couples.

Advertising

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor recently shot for the premiere episode. A video clip that has surfaced from the shoot has Salman talking about the various headlines revolving around his love life. The setting in the video has an uncanny resemblance to Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman interacting with the audience in his inimitable style.

In the one-minute clip, the Bharat actor reads out the various headlines that have been written about him – ‘Salman ne ki apni shaadi ki taareek announce,’ ‘Apni shaadi ke sawaal par Salman fir bhadke reporter par,’ ‘Kya Salman ki agli film hogi unke kisi ex ke saath?’, ‘Kaun hai woh badnaseeb jo hain Salman ka asli pyaar?’

The actor, showing clear displeasure over all the gossip and rumours around him, wittingly exclaims, “Itne saare sawaal, aur koi jawaab nahi. Soch raha hu ke ab inn tamaam sawaalon ke tamaam jawaab de hi daalu (So many queries and no answers. I am thinking of clearing out all these statements).”

While the grand premiere will see Salman Khan introducing the five real-life and five former couples, ex-Nach Baliye contestants will also take to the stage to perform some scintillating acts. Salman’s favourite Mouni Roy will also, reportedly, perform on the opening night. While Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan have been confirmed as judges, the makers will soon announce the third judge.

Advertising

Star Plus has already revealed four participating jodis out of the ten- Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva, Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli, Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy and Shraddha Arya-Alam Makkar.

The other couples reported to be participating are Rochelle Rao-Keith Sequeira, Vindoo Dara Singh-Dina Umarova, Faisal Khan-Muskaan Kataria, Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityani Shirke, Geeta Phogat-Pawan Kumar and Sourabh Raaj Jain-Riddhima Jain.