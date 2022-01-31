Salman Khan tells Shehnaaz Gill he ‘calls Sidharth Shukla’s mother, talks to her’, leaves fans emotional

The Bigg Boss 15 finale turned out to be a rush of emotions. While Tejasswi Prakash‘s win brought immense joy to her, Pratik Sehajpal was left emotional as he closely missed the trophy. However, for fans, seeing Shehnaaz Gill back on the Bigg Boss stage was the most special moment. The actor not only paid a moving tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla but also had a heartening moment on stage with Salman Khan.

Salman Khan seemed happy to welcome Shehnaaz Gill on stage. He greeted her and called her ‘Punjab ki Katrina turned to India ki Shehnaaz’, the Bigg Boss 13 finalist was left emotional. Tearing up, she said she couldn’t hold back her emotions seeing him. Giving her strength, he went on to dance with her and tried to make her mood better. During the conversation, Shehnaaz even managed to tease him on Katrina Kaif’s wedding. As she said he is better off single, Salman joked, “Jab hojaunga toh aur accha lagunga (when I will be single, I will look better).”

Shehnaaz then went on to showcase her performance dedicated to Sidharth to Salman. Getting teary-eyed remembering the Bigg Boss 13 champion, Salman Khan lauded her for being so strong. He mentioned how the past few months have been tough for her but he is happy to see her move on in life. The host left many surprised when he shared that he has been in touch with Sidharth’s mother. “I do call her and talk to her,” he shared, adding how it has been a difficult time for her too.

During the interaction, Salman, in a sweet gesture, even wiped Shehnaaz Gill’s tears, and set her hair right. His actions left many fans impressed and they even trended “Salnaaz” on Twitter. Many even noticed that it was for the first time Salman hugged a female with his hands open. The actor usually makes a fist while holding his female colleagues.

Sidharth Shukla passed away last year in September following a heart attack. Shehnaaz, who was rumoured to be dating him, performed an act on Bigg Boss 15 finale, paying a tribute to him. She also called him the ‘King among all winners’.