Salman Khan tells Isha Rikhi to ‘move on’ after divorce with Badshah: ‘He moved on a long time ago’

Bigg Boss 20 grand premiere: Rapper Badshah’s ex-wife Isha Rikhi joined Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20 as a contestant on Sunday. Isha has recently been in the news for announcing her divorce with Badshah just five months after their wedding. On the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 20, Isha got emotional in her video clip, talking about how she got betrayed in love. Reacting to her video, Salman Khan advised her to move on and concentrate on the positive aspects of life.

As Isha Rikhi entered Bigg Boss 20, in her introduction video she said, “I started my career as a model. I have worked in Punjabi films and did a Hindi film too. That was the best phase of my life. Then I fell in love, and I thought he was the green forest I was looking for. I wanted to get married and settle down, so I tried really hard, but some experiences change you. When your trust breaks, you reach a stage where you ask yourself, ‘Where did you go wrong?’ Everything that I faced, it broke me, so I don’t want to talk about it. I didn’t realize I had become a side character in my own story. I have no regrets. I am coming to Bigg Boss so that I can get out of that shadow and people get to know me.”

Also Read: After announcing divorce with Badshah, Isha Rikhi joins Bigg Boss 20: ‘No one can break me’

#SalmanKhan gave advice to #IshaRikhi ‘Move On’ because other party (Badshah) moved on long time ago so there’s nobody should get the credit of hurting you emotionally #BiggBoss20 pic.twitter.com/RcIjFKtYqd — Devil V!SHAL (@VishalRC007) September 6, 2026

Later, when Isha joined Salman Khan on stage, the Bigg Boss 20 host said, “Everyone goes through a breakup; look who you are standing in front of. Crying in one of them… will you want to tell those who don’t know about your journey?” Isha responded, “No, sir, it’s my past. I want to show the world that the thing people know me for today, I am much more than that.”

Salman further advised Isha, “It’s good that you won’t talk about the thing you are being known for today; you won’t take any names. Our personal matters should be personal; nobody needs to know what happened, why it happened, or whose fault it is. The time has passed; move on, Isha, because the other party moved on a long time ago. No one should get the credit for hurting you emotionally; concentrate on the present.”

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Before joining Bigg Boss 20, Isha spoke to SCREEN about her personality and said, “You can expect to see different sides of me on the show; I have a soft heart with a strong mind. No one can break me easily. They can make me cry, but they cannot push me to a situation where I give up. I don’t give up easily, and people will see that on the show too. I am someone who always gives chances to people, multiple chances, but when I am done, I’m done. If I am on that show with someone for long, I will try my best to resolve problems and move on with a clear heart, rather than keeping it to myself. I am a very expressive person, so I am not going to keep anything in my heart. If I am at fault, I don’t mind saying sorry.”

Priyanka Chopra’s special wish for Mary Kom

After Isha Rikhi went inside the house, wrestler Mary Kom also joined the show as a contestant. While Salman lauded her and wished her luck, he even gave her a special message that Priyanka Chopra Jonas had sent for her. In her video, Priyanka Chopra said, “Hi Mary, I am wishing you all the very best for being on Bigg Boss. I know firsthand that you are so strong, determined, and resilient, so I would like to warn the other contestants: her knockout is deadly. Stay the way you are Mary; play with an open heart. I am so looking forward to your journey. Lots of love.”

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Talking about joining Bigg Boss 20, Mary Kom had told SCREEN, “At home, being a mother has become a major part of my personality. Even as a sportsperson, inside the ring, the spirit of winning is another aspect of my personality. Inside the house, the audience will get to see various shades of my personality. I will do whatever I can in the show, and it would be great if I get a second chance. People know me as a sportsperson, so they might have some wrong assumptions about me; this will bring out the reality. They will know who I am as a mother, as well as what I do inside. How I play the role of being a woman, a girl, and a mother simultaneously.”

Bigg Boss 20 streams on JioHotstar every Monday to Sunday at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.