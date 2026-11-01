‘Ghatiya aadmi’: Salman Khan slams Scout OP and Love Gill over their equation on Bigg Boss 20

Over the past few weeks, one of the biggest talking points on Bigg Boss 20 has been the complicated relationship between gamer Scout OP and Punjabi actress Love Gill. While the two have described their friendship as a sibling-like bond, their physical closeness has sparked a different narrative outside the house. Last week, Rohit Shetty addressed the matter at length, while Scout’s girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, also appeared on the show and blamed Love for Scout’s actions. On Saturday, host Salman Khan weighed in on the controversy.

Salman confronted Scout over his relationships both inside and outside the Bigg Boss house. He even slammed Love for not maintaining her distance and schooled other contestants for not supporting Love when Kaashvi accused her of manipulating Scout.

Salman Khan schools Scout OP over Kaashvi’s remarks

Addressing the matter, Salman Khan told Scout OP, “No matter how madly I am in love with a person, or how much I need that person, in a situation like this, people still take a stand. Scout, everyone is only talking about you outside. You have proved that you have no connection to loyalty at all. The girl you called your sister; you couldn’t defend her in front of your girlfriend and you couldn’t even answer her questions. To top that, you even nominated your so-called sister.”

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Salman added, “Now the audience is confused about who you are loyal to. When you met Kaashvi, you reacted like you were caught. Earlier, when I hinted at the matter, you both dodged it, so I left it. You guys also should have left it then. Why didn’t you take a stand for Love, Scout? Kaashvi can tell you whatever she likes, but how can she say to Love all that she did. I wouldn’t have let this happen had I been here. You should have taken the blame on yourself and told her to sort it out once you were out. But you didn’t say a word to defend Love. Had my girlfriend told me to cut someone off, I would have told her, ‘It’s none of your business.’ Are you a kid who gets easily manipulated? That time you sat like a rat there, what would have happened at most? Would she have broken up with you? Will you do this with someone else too? You should have spoken at the right moment. Were you guilty? If you have feelings for her, say it openly. Later, you started distancing yourself from Love. When she asked for an explanation, you didn’t give her closure. When you couldn’t stay away from Love, you conveniently interpreted that. Cutting off Kaashvi only meant to stop the massages.”

After Salman Khan’s remarks, Scout OP kept defending his actions and also justified his girlfriend Kaashvi’s statements. Scout later added, “I didn’t know how to deal with the situation. I was emotionally driven. I was scared of what would be happening outside.”

Salman Khan calls Scout OP ‘Ghatiya Aadmi’

Further discussing the matter, Salman Khan slammed other housemates for not taking a stand for Love Gill. He said, “Kaashvi spoke about physical proximity, which I had hinted at. Later she said Love emotionally manipulated you. But no one in the house defended Love. What’s the point of blaming a third person? Blame your man. She could have said it happened mutually, but she put the entire blame on Love. You guys don’t know Kaashvi, but you know Love. However, no one defended her and said Kaashvi was wrong to say those things. I don’t understand nowadays why people are blaming others.”

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“Scout you didn’t cut off with Love. After two days, you both started joking and talking again. Kaashvi apologised outside and said she said all of that in the flow. But, Love, you didn’t know he had a girlfriend? What kind of sibling emotions are these that the show’s trophy doesn’t matter? Scout, if you committed to Love only because you were attracted to her, toh aapse ghatiya aadmi koi nahi hai. When the blame comes on a girl, you need to take a stand. However, Love, your silence made you seem guilty. I would have cut off for a lifetime had this happened to me,” Salman added.

Salman Khan later asked Love Gill to give a message to Kaashvi. Slamming Scout’s girlfriend, Love said, “Kaashvi, you have a five-year-long relationship, but it’s totally bullshit. You could have said something else, but you blamed me. I understand that things shown outside might have seemed wrong, but it was between you and Scout. You might be insecure about your partner, but my intentions have been clear from day one. You have no right to say all these things to me. I don’t know you personally, and I don’t give you the right to talk about me.”