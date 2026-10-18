Salman Khan slams Qazi Touqeer over Nakul Dhull-Gullu fight: ‘Started because of you’

Last week, a physical altercation broke out between contestants Nakul Dhull and Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu, on Bigg Boss 20, following which Nakul was evicted from the show. While many expected host Salman Khan to react strongly to the incident during Saturday’s episode, he adopted a measured approach. Salman condemned the altercation but praised Kanika Mann, Yung DSA and Arishfa Khan for taking a stand against it. He also reprimanded Qazi Touqeer for his role in triggering the fight and criticised his conduct throughout the incident.

Nakul Dhull was ousted from Bigg Boss Season 20 hours after he grabbed Gullu by the neck. The contestants unanimously stood against Nakul’s behaviour. Reacting to their stand, Salman Khan said, “This week, there was an untoward incident in the house, and all of you stood united against it. You guys made my and Bigg Boss’s job easy, so well done. Gullu handled it very well. Whatever happened also occurred before in this house; every time it was wrong. This show is about mental strength, strategies, and friendships. Arguments are allowed, apart from physical fights. If we wanted that, we would have welcomed sixteen fighters like Mary Kom on the show. Bigg Boss has zero tolerance for violence. The show has the same format as Big Brother, and in that, they show a lot of things that we don’t show here, but even there, violence is not allowed.”

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Gauahar Khan, Kamya Panjabi slam Qazi Touqeer following Nakul Dhull’s eviction

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“This is the 20th season. I joined the show in the fourth season; Amitji hosted one season, and Shilpa and Arshad also hosted the show and did a brilliant job. Ever since I joined, I have shared my feelings and experiences. We all go wrong, and we all mature. I got a lot of my life experiences from this show. This game is not a physical one; it needs mental strength. Everyone should follow the rules of the house, even as we are growing. Anger is important, but there is a difference between anger and temper. In that moment, the mind doesn’t work, so temper needs to be controlled,” he added.

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Salman Khan calls out Qazi Touqeer, praises Kanika and Yung

While discussing the altercation further, Salman Khan praised Kanika Mann, Yung DSA and Arishfa Khan for taking a stand against it. He said, “Whatever happened in this house, Yung DSA was the most logical with his opinions. Well done, Yung, for the stand you took. Kanika, you were also outstanding. You stood your ground, pointed out the right things. You looked him in the eye and didn’t back out at all. This shows your true personality. Arishfa, you were too good.”

Salman went on to school Qazi Touqeer and said, “It all started with Qazi’s prank on Scout. He spit in Scout’s ear. Spitting is not allowed on the road; it’s an offence. You are charged a fine, you know that, Qazi, right? You later bragged about spitting in his ear. This all seemed funny to you, but that’s where the fight started. Qazi, how was this cool?” He also questioned Gullu, “The way you handled the situation, what do you think? Did you handle this very well? Could you have handled this situation in another way?”

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Defending his actions, Gullu said, “He was behaving weirdly with me for two days. When Qazi asked me to explain to him, he just came at me. I cannot have someone react to me this way. He pushed me, and I pushed him back. Then he grabbed my neck in retaliation. I pushed him onto the sofa. If I had handled this more calmly, I wouldn’t have felt good about myself. So I think I was right in what I did. Going forward, I will control myself. In that situation, I said a few things aggressively.”

Salman Khan further pulled up Qazi Touqeer and said, “Qazi, I want to tell you. You said Yung was buttering Nakul. He wasn’t doing that; he was rightly explaining it to him. I would have done the same thing. When Scout and Yung asked you about the assistant comment, you blamed everyone for it. It was only you who said it, so why didn’t you own up? In fact, Qazi, you have the right to judge everyone. But how did you not take a stand during the fight, when you are so agile? When the fight started, you were sitting on the floor; you didn’t even get up. You had the best view. This all started with you. Your friend got attacked. You should have been there in less than one second. Kanika, Mahhi, all jumped in, but you kept making faces. What’s the point of this when you cannot stand up for your friend in that moment?”