Salman Khan slams Neha Bhasin, reiterates Bigg Boss is not scripted: ‘We cannot control how you react’

Neha Bhasin has managed to grab attention following her entry in Bigg Boss 15. The audience saw her expressing her views on Vishal Kotian to Shamita Shetty, and fighting with Pratik Sehajpal. The audience also witnessed her striking a conversation with Tejasswi Prakash. In the conversation, she hinted at how the show is scripted and the creative team puts the contestant in a situation. During the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan brought up Neha’s statement and said that the show is only about the contestants and whatever the audience sees on television is exactly what the contestants do in the game.

“Neha, we heard you saying that ‘here (in Bigg Boss), we are all always being played and it is done by the creative team. They make an angle and we follow them.’ We did not invent any angle. We didn’t ask you to fight or to romance. Whatever is happening, you are doing it. If Teju has a problem with Shamita, it is her issue. Nobody is dictating terms to you guys,” Salman said in a miffed tone.

He added, “We want to make it clear to the whole house that this game is yours and only yours. You guys stay here, impress the audience, and one of you wins the trophy. What you guys do, say or react, it’s up to you. The action is controlled by you. We cannot control how you react. The show is all yours. If it’s successful, the credit goes to you and if it fails, then the blame also goes to you. And if you all know about it, don’t blame creative team for it. They are only responsible to give you tasks. They give you rules, not scripts. What you do is what we see.”

Before moving on, he asked Neha Bhasin if she was given any sort of instructions or script before entering Bigg Boss OTT. In response to Salman, Neha apologised and backtracked on her statement about the show being scripted. On a concluding note, Salman advised the housemates to play their own game and not get influenced by people’s advice. “You play your game. Everyone who comes from the outside world thinks of himself/herself as an expert but we all know what happens to them in two days,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 15 recently saw two evictions. On Saturday, Meisha Iyer got evicted while on Sunday’s episode, Ieshaan Sehgaal had to leave the house.