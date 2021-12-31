Annoyed Salman Khan shouts at Bigg Boss 15’s Abhijeet Bichukale, Shamita Shetty: ‘Ye mere saath nahi chalega’. Watch

Bigg Boss 15 contestants will have to face Salman Khan’s anger in the upcoming episode. As per a new promo video, the housemates will find themselves on the wrong side of Salman and the host will scold most of them. The actor speaks about the housemates’ performance in the house, and how they have done PhD in breaking the house’s rules.

Salman will blast Bigg Boss contestant Abhijeet Bichukale first after he was seen yawing, and then Shamita Shetty is in the crosshair.

Salman was discussing how the housemates got the ‘ticket to finale’ task cancelled and gets irritated as Abhijeet yawns. Salman then asks him to go and sleep in the bedroom. “Jao jao, jake so jao,” he says.

Abhijeet did walk to the bedroom but insisted that he will stand at the door and apologises. An irked Salman is seen shouting, “Ye sab mere samne nahi chalega.”

Later in the video, Salman is also seen getting angry at Shamita. The actor raises her voice as she explains her behaviour in the recent task but it annoys Salman and he shouts, “What the f*** Shamita.”

Bigg Boss 15’s upcoming episode will feature the New Year celebrations and will host several biggies on the stage.

Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan’s host and comedian Bharti Singh and husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa will be a part of the show. Yesteryear actor Dharmendra will also make it to Bigg Boss 15 stage.