Salman Khan-Shehnaaz Gill dance to ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ on Bigg Boss 16 stage, remember their first meeting. Watch

The Friday episode of Bigg Boss 16 is going to be special for all Shehnaaz Gill fans. The actor-singer will join Salman Khan on the stage to promote her song “Ghani Syaani”. The teaser video of their reunion has left fans excited as they started trending ‘SalNaaz’ (Salman, Shehnaaz) on social media.

Dressed in a blue off-shoulder dress, Shehnaaz exuded beauty as she walked on to the stage. In the video, Salman is seen teasing her as he remembered her entry during Bigg Boss 13. He says that she walked in all nervous, dressed in a salwar suit, to which Shehnaaz adds that she had even shouted ‘Bhaijaan’. She then asks him to compliment her in Punjabi, which Salman aces, calling her ‘Kudi patola bomb ka gola’. An impressed Shehnaaz recreates her dance from their first meeting as she grooves on “Dil Diyan Gallan” with Salman.

Shehnaaz Gill will also be joined by MC Square as the two will talk about their hit song.

Salman and Shehnaaz’s reunion left fans going ga-ga over the two. Sharing the clip, a social media user wrote, “I’M SO SPEECHLESS I DON’T EVEN KNOW WHAT TO TWEET. they are looking so beautiful?!!? ethereal and serene?!!!?” while another added, “Their bond has become so pyara with time .” Another fan added, ” Everything is temporary #SalNaaz dancing on Dil Diyan Gallan is permanent SK’s Fav Contestant Shehnaaz ki Vibe hi aalag hain no one can match >>> Sukoon.”

Shehnaaz, who had done a few music videos in Punjab, rose to national fame via Bigg Boss 13. Her close bond with Sidharth Shukla also added to her massive fandom. The host too has often expressed his fondness towards Shehnaaz. Post Sidharth’s demise, when she came on Bigg Boss 15, Salman consoled her as the two broke into tears when they met on the stage. The Bollywood star will also launch Shehnaaz Gill in his next film Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ka Jaan.