Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji have fun during Dus Ka Dum finale, watch video

Salman Khan had a great run as the host of the television show Dus Ka Dum and before he resumes his hosting duties for Bigg Boss, Salman found the perfect way to close the game show on Sony. Salman will be seen hosting Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji on the finale episode of Dus Ka Dum Season 3.

The trio shot for this episode in the first week of August as they also celebrated comedian Sunil Grover’s birthday on the sets. Sunil Grover too will feature on this episode as ‘duplicate Amitabh Bachchan’.

Salman and Shah Rukh are still remembered for the brotherly act in the 1995 film Karan Arjun. The duo has appeared in a few films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega and more recently, in Tubelight. The duo will also be sharing screen space in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero.

Watch the Dus Ka Dum video featuring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan here:

Rani Mukerji will also appear in this episode. The trio will engage in some activities on the stage which includes them dancing, wrapping a baby in a swaddle and draping a saree.

The short clip of this episode is enough to attract the fans of these superstars.

On a recent episode of Dus Ka Dum, Salman had expressed that he would love to host the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. To this Amitabh Bachchan commented, “I welcome Salman to host the show.”

Salman Khan is now gearing up to host the next season of Bigg Boss which will have the new theme of ‘Vichitra Jodi’ this season.

