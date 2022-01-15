Salman Khan scolds Tejasswi Prakash for calling Bigg Boss ‘biased’: ‘Jis thaali mein khaate hain, ussi mein…”

This week on Bigg Boss 15, actor Tejasswi Prakash protested after Shamita Shetty downgraded her from the VIP status during a task. From passing snarky comments about her to calling out the show for favouring Shamita, she did it all. Her behaviour angered host Salman Khan.

In a promo for this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman scolded Tejasswi for being disrespectful towards the show. He asked her why she feels that the entire world is against her and added, “Aap iss channel ko kosti rehti ho. Jis thaali mein khaate hain, ussi mein koi chedh karta hai (You keep cusring this channel. Who bites the hand that feeds)?”

As Tejasswi tried to explain her side of the story, Salman told her to “Shut up.” He further added that she doesn’t even care about her boyfriend, Karan Kundrra, who is in the house with her.

It’s not just Salman who was upset with the Swaragini actor. Earlier, former Bigg Boss contestants Kamya Punjabi and Gauahar Khan also tweeted about her behaviour. Kamya wrote, “Shamita downgraded you, big deal, take it sportingly ya teja, what all are u saying???? Not cool and then u cry n say sab mere against hai… Well dosti karne ke liye ya sone ke liye, Shamita kisi bhi baat ke liye mari nahi jaa rahi hai! Its such a wrong thing to say, this n a lot of other things that teja kept saying was not required n not in a good taste!”

Gauahar also pulled up Tejasswi for saying unpleasant things about Shamita, and wrote on Twitter, “Audience can clearly see , Shamita koi mari nahi jaa rahi hai , kisi se bhi dosti karne liye .Really sad that teja of all people claiming that biggboss is favouring Shamita .not being safe in a task is disheartening but to get out so much venom didn’t show teja in a good light.”

Gauahar will be entering the show as a guest this weekend, and will perform some tasks with the contestants. Bigg Boss 15 recently got an extension. The reality show will run for another two weeks, before its grand finale on January 30. The contestants who are in contention for the trophy are Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Rakhi Sawant, Rashami Desai, Abhijeet Bichukale and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.