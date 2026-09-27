Salman Khan schools Rhiti Tiwari: ‘You are Manoj Tiwari’s daughter, not Dolly Bindra’s’

On the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20, host Salman Khan schooled Rhiti Tiwari over her behaviour and language on the show. Last week, Rhiti, who is actor-politician Manoj Tiwari’s daughter, used abusive and derogatory language against fellow contestants Uditi Singh and Qazi Touqeer during a task. While her remarks stirred up considerable drama among the contestants, Salman also weighed in on the controversy. He slammed Rhiti for her conduct and warned her to change her behaviour.

This week on Bigg Boss 20, contestants took part in a diss battle as part of the captaincy task. Divided into Team Qazi and Team Yung DSA, they had to take the stage and roast their opponents through rap. When Rhiti faced Uditi, Qazi stepped in to help Uditi with the diss battle. However, Manoj Tiwari’s daughter targeted both of them with personal remarks, abuses and derogatory comments.

Qazi eventually lost his cool, and the situation escalated into a heated argument. During the confrontation, Rhiti threatened Qazi, saying that her father would deal with him outside the house. She later defended her remarks and said she was proud of what she had said during the task.

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Also Read: Manoj Tiwari’s daughter Rhiti: He gives me Rs 25K allowance, survive on vada pavs

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Salman Khan reacts to Rhiti Tiwari and Qazi Touqeer’s fight

On the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan schooled Rhiti Tiwari for her abusive language and behavior. He said, “Rhiti is the most jealous person in the house. Everyone outside is also saying that Rhiti is very insecure about Qazi. Rhiti, you said that everything that’s happening for Qazi on this show, you wanted that to happen for you. How is Qazi at fault here?” Defending herself, Rhiti said, “I found him very cool in the beginning, but after he was exposed, and then our friction in the tasks, personally made me dislike him. But I am not jealous of Qazi. Qazi is not at fault. I said that statement in my vulnerable moment.”

Salman further gave a reality check to Rhiti over her claims of being a rockstar and said, “Whatever Qazi did in the beginning, he took the audience in confidence. They really liked it, and after that, when everyone was against him, he handled it very gracefully. I confronted him because I knew he would do that, because for 20 years, after being a rockstar, he didn’t get work. He didn’t get the respect or fame he wanted, and he lived through that. The problem is that only you are calling yourself a rockstar; no one else is. The term rockstar is used for someone who has suffered challenges and fought their way to achieve a status; that person is called a rockstar. Qazi is one because he has been through it all, destroyed every opposition and obstacle in life, and come to the number 1 position. In the film industry, Sanjay Dutt is a rockstar.”

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Rhiti replied, “Qazi’s life is incomparable. I am half his age, just starting. Everyone has a personal journey. Even though my father has been loving and supportive, my parents are divorced, and I don’t live with them. My father very clearly told me that he won’t help me build my career, or else it will make me less competent. I have strived for the last 6 years to build my career.”

‘Nobody knew you before Bigg Boss 20’: Salman Khan

Salman went on to slam Rhiti and said, “Nobody knew you till the time you came on Bigg Boss. 20 years back, when it cost Rs 4 per vote, Qazi won that show by a huge margin; he defeated Arijit Singh. Rhiti, you said you are a great singer, composer, songwriter, and music producer. How can someone say all these things about themselves? It should come from people. People said that since you are a nepo kid, I won’t scream at you. I don’t think that’s the right thing to do right now. But Rhiti, your language is very bad, and it’s impacting your father too.”

The host also pulled up Rhiti Tiwari for threatening Qazi Touqeer. He said, “What is it with you threatening Qazi? From what I know, Manoj won’t support this attitude. Your grandmother is also watching this show, and you are Manoj Tiwari’s daughter, not Dolly Bindra’s. Remember when she fought with your father; he just kept quiet. Had he reacted, everything would have gone against him. You reacted and became the Dolly Bindra of the house. Your father is not in the house. He is now a politician, a respected man, a 3-time MP. Had you been anyone else’s daughter, that father wouldn’t have liked your threat. Rhiti, I take women’s issues very seriously. You all are my responsibility, and you accused him of coming on to you and said that you didn’t feel safe. But we saw the clips in slow motion, and he was never around you. We have watched everything. In the diss track, you again made the same allegations. You crossed the line of disrespect. Imagine how it would have come across on OTT. Are you still defending this?”

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Salman lastly slammed Amrapali Dubey and lauded Uditi Singh for their stance on the Rhiti Tiwari and Qazi Touqeer fight. He said, “Amrapali, we expect sensible things from you. You put it on me rather than explaining it to her. Is it because she is your friend’s daughter? Someone from the Bhojpuri industry, so you let it go. You got carried away by group pressure. I loved the way Uditi handled herself, even though she was in an uncomfortable position. Rhiti, you are proud of it, but it was the worst diss ever. Maybe your father or mother has not corrected you. Most people from a disturbed family turn out fantastic; only weak ones use these reasons for their behavior. People who made it big have been from broken homes. We have all messed up. I have done these things when I was young. I learned it the hard way. I don’t want you to go through that. Rhiti, did you have the heart or mind to say sorry? Change your behavior if you want to become a rockstar.”