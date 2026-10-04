Salman Khan schools Qazi Touqeer over his ‘lollipop’ comment: ‘Should have backed off’

Singer Qazi Touqeer has emerged as one of the most talked-about contestants on Bigg Boss Season 20. Over the past three weeks, host Salman Khan has also praised his game. However, during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman reprimanded Qazi over a comment he had made to Kanika Mann the previous week.
What happened between Qazi Touqeer and Kanika Mann?
During an episode last week, Kanika Mann commented that Qazi Touqeer’s outfit gave her “very professor” vibes. Qazi later changed his outfit and joked that he had now become the student, while Kanika was his teacher. Playing along, Kanika asked him which subject he would like to study. Qazi replied that he would like to study biology with her and then joked about the two having a lollipop together. He said, “Ma’am, can we have a lollipop together?”
The comment offended Kanika, who told Qazi that she did not like what he had said. Qazi defended himself, saying that his intention was not to make a cheap remark.
As the conversation escalated into an argument, Kanika said Qazi’s comment had made her uncomfortable. Mahhi, Arishfa and several other contestants urged Qazi to apologise to Kanika, but he refused. He later also lost his cool with his friends when they told him that he was in the wrong.
Salman Khan schools Qazi Touqeer
In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Salman Khan also pulled up Qazi Touqeer for his comment. He said, “Qazi, what you said this week didn’t go down well with Kanika. In the first three weeks, you played well; you were entertaining. This week also, you entertained, but in this matter, you were wrong. Whatever your intention was, if someone found your comment wrong, or they felt discomfort, you should have just backed off. But you kept at it, like a stuck record. You stretched the matter like rubber, and that’s where you went wrong. If your intention with the lollipop comment was not wrong, you should have said sorry and moved on.”
Kanika chimed in, saying, “Sir, he has gotten an air about him because for the last three weeks he was praised.” Salman asked Kanika, “Did he apologise to you?” When Qazi said that he said sorry to her while they were joking, Salman added, “We didn’t see you say sorry, Qazi. You said you’d rather take a bullet than say sorry. That’s where you went wrong. Who says sorry in a joke? When you apologise, you should actually feel it. When it’s in your heart that you went wrong, you just back off.”
Salman Khan also gave the other contestants a wake-up call and addressed the perception inside the house that he was biased towards Qazi. He said, “I feel you guys are not showing your personality, thinking that I will come on the Weekend Ka Vaar and give you a hearing. You all are being very calculative on the show. Seems like you guys have modified your personality out of fear of me. Don’t worry about me. I am only coming here to give feedback. If you guys are not giving content, what do I come and do here? Tum log mera naam kharab kar rahe ho.”
“This season, there is a narrative spread in this house: if you say something to Qazi, I will come and pull you up on the weekend. Is he my brother? Have I taken a loan from him? Or has he gifted me his property? I have met all of you on this show. He had reminded me of meeting earlier. I didn’t remember, but then I saw videos on social media and realised that yes, he was there. It’s not your fault, Qazi. I work 18-20 hours a day. After seeing all of you for 3 months, I will recognise you all. So far, Qazi has been entertaining, but when he does something wrong, I will explain it to him too. I don’t want to use a certain tone anymore,” Salman said.
Story continues below this ad
Salman Khan also took a playful dig at the makers, joking that even if he merely pretended to shout at a contestant, the Bigg Boss team would turn it into a promo and make it go viral to draw audiences to the show.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More