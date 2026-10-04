Salman Khan schools Qazi Touqeer over his ‘lollipop’ comment: ‘Should have backed off’

Singer Qazi Touqeer has emerged as one of the most talked-about contestants on Bigg Boss Season 20. Over the past three weeks, host Salman Khan has also praised his game. However, during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman reprimanded Qazi over a comment he had made to Kanika Mann the previous week.

During an episode last week, Kanika Mann commented that Qazi Touqeer’s outfit gave her “very professor” vibes. Qazi later changed his outfit and joked that he had now become the student, while Kanika was his teacher. Playing along, Kanika asked him which subject he would like to study. Qazi replied that he would like to study biology with her and then joked about the two having a lollipop together. He said, “Ma’am, can we have a lollipop together?”

The comment offended Kanika, who told Qazi that she did not like what he had said. Qazi defended himself, saying that his intention was not to make a cheap remark.

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As the conversation escalated into an argument, Kanika said Qazi’s comment had made her uncomfortable. Mahhi, Arishfa and several other contestants urged Qazi to apologise to Kanika, but he refused. He later also lost his cool with his friends when they told him that he was in the wrong.

Salman Khan schools Qazi Touqeer

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Salman Khan also pulled up Qazi Touqeer for his comment. He said, “Qazi, what you said this week didn’t go down well with Kanika. In the first three weeks, you played well; you were entertaining. This week also, you entertained, but in this matter, you were wrong. Whatever your intention was, if someone found your comment wrong, or they felt discomfort, you should have just backed off. But you kept at it, like a stuck record. You stretched the matter like rubber, and that’s where you went wrong. If your intention with the lollipop comment was not wrong, you should have said sorry and moved on.”

Kanika chimed in, saying, “Sir, he has gotten an air about him because for the last three weeks he was praised.” Salman asked Kanika, “Did he apologise to you?” When Qazi said that he said sorry to her while they were joking, Salman added, “We didn’t see you say sorry, Qazi. You said you’d rather take a bullet than say sorry. That’s where you went wrong. Who says sorry in a joke? When you apologise, you should actually feel it. When it’s in your heart that you went wrong, you just back off.”

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Salman Khan also gave the other contestants a wake-up call and addressed the perception inside the house that he was biased towards Qazi. He said, “I feel you guys are not showing your personality, thinking that I will come on the Weekend Ka Vaar and give you a hearing. You all are being very calculative on the show. Seems like you guys have modified your personality out of fear of me. Don’t worry about me. I am only coming here to give feedback. If you guys are not giving content, what do I come and do here? Tum log mera naam kharab kar rahe ho.”

“This season, there is a narrative spread in this house: if you say something to Qazi, I will come and pull you up on the weekend. Is he my brother? Have I taken a loan from him? Or has he gifted me his property? I have met all of you on this show. He had reminded me of meeting earlier. I didn’t remember, but then I saw videos on social media and realised that yes, he was there. It’s not your fault, Qazi. I work 18-20 hours a day. After seeing all of you for 3 months, I will recognise you all. So far, Qazi has been entertaining, but when he does something wrong, I will explain it to him too. I don’t want to use a certain tone anymore,” Salman said.

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Salman Khan also took a playful dig at the makers, joking that even if he merely pretended to shout at a contestant, the Bigg Boss team would turn it into a promo and make it go viral to draw audiences to the show.