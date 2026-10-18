‘He was upset’: Salman Khan reveals Salma Khan’s father didn’t speak to Salim Khan for 5 years

Actor Salman Khan has been sharing anecdotes from his personal life with contestants on Bigg Boss 20. In the latest episode, Salman recalled how his maternal grandfather was so upset about his parents’ marriage that he did not speak to Salim Khan for five years. The actor also revealed that he had recently apologised to his father.

Salman Khan on apologising to father Salim Khan

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20, Salman Khan discussed the show’s zero-tolerance policy. He also spoke about how people these days are quick to take offence, only to regret their actions later. Sharing a personal anecdote, Salman revealed that he had recently apologised to his father Salim Khan. “We all have regrets, and then we repent. Like the other day, I was talking to my father; we were chilling, and I told him, as a son, if I have said anything at any given point of time or I have failed you, then I am really sorry,” the Bigg Boss 20 host said.