‘He was upset’: Salman Khan reveals Salma Khan’s father didn’t speak to Salim Khan for 5 years

AI Narration

AI Narration

This audio is AI generated.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

On the latest Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan recalled how his maternal grandfather was so upset about his parents' marriage that he did not speak to Salim Khan for five years.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiOct 18, 2026 09:50 AM IST
Salman Khan on father Salim Khan and mother Salma KhanSalman Khan recalls how his grandfather was upset over his parents’ wedding. (Photos: Salman Khan/Instagram)
Make us preferred source on Google

Actor Salman Khan has been sharing anecdotes from his personal life with contestants on Bigg Boss 20. In the latest episode, Salman recalled how his maternal grandfather was so upset about his parents’ marriage that he did not speak to Salim Khan for five years. The actor also revealed that he had recently apologised to his father.

Salman Khan on apologising to father Salim Khan

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20, Salman Khan discussed the show’s zero-tolerance policy. He also spoke about how people these days are quick to take offence, only to regret their actions later. Sharing a personal anecdote, Salman revealed that he had recently apologised to his father Salim Khan. “We all have regrets, and then we repent. Like the other day, I was talking to my father; we were chilling, and I told him, as a son, if I have said anything at any given point of time or I have failed you, then I am really sorry,” the Bigg Boss 20 host said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) 

Also Read: Salman Khan says he’ll take his secrets to grave, on past relationships: ‘Everyone forgets’

Contestant Aasif Khan went on to share a personal story and said, “My brother used to run the house before me, and then he got into alcoholism. Once there was a big fight at home, and I raised my hand on him. I want to apologise to him, and I regret it.” Salman chimed in, “When these things happen, solve it right then. Don’t let time pass. If you had solved this the very next day, you could have spent this time with your brother.”

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

‘My grandfather was upset’

Later, Salman Khan shared another anecdote from his parents’ life. He said, “Let me tell you, when my parents got married, there was no religious connotation. Only my (maternal) grandfather was upset because my mom was marrying a good-looking man who aspires to be an actor. His objection was that she was getting married to someone from the film industry. My mom’s siblings were okay with this. They liked my father, but my grandfather wondered how his daughter would live in that atmosphere.”

Also Read | Salman Khan recalls haunted bedroom at Galaxy Apartments: ‘Lights flickered, cupboards opened’

The actor added, “He didn’t speak to my father for five years. When Sohail was born, my nana came from Mahim to Bandra with sweets. He expressed his regret over missing his grandchildren growing up, speaking to the nicest man ever because he had something going on in his head. He had this regret till his last breath. Once or twice, when mom and dad fought and mom went back to her house, my nana didn’t allow her into the house. He told her, ‘Go back to your house; you can come anytime, but you will not come here after fighting.'”

Mahhi Vij, Kanika Mann, and others also got emotional recalling their issues with their parents and how they miss them now.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
facebook
twitter
instagram

Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 18: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments