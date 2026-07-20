Salman Khan returns as Bigg Boss 20 host; JioStar announces six simultaneous editions

JioStar has announced a historic expansion of the Bigg Boss franchise, with six editions, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bangla, set to premiere simultaneously from September 2026.

JioStar has officially announced its biggest-ever festive season line-up, with Salman Khan returning as the host of Bigg Boss 20. The milestone season will be part of an unprecedented rollout that will see six editions of the popular reality show premiere simultaneously across India from September 2026.

For the first time in the franchise’s history, the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bangla editions of Bigg Boss will launch together on the JioStar television network and JioHotstar, marking a major expansion of India’s biggest reality entertainment franchise.

While Salman Khan returns to host the Hindi edition, the regional versions will once again feature familiar faces. Vijay Sethupathi will host the Tamil edition, Nagarjuna will return for Telugu, Kichcha Sudeepa will helm the Kannada version, and Mohanlal will continue as the face of Bigg Boss Malayalam. Joining the franchise for the first time is former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who will host the Bangla edition.