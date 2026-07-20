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Salman Khan returns as Bigg Boss 20 host; JioStar announces six simultaneous editions
JioStar unveils its biggest-ever festive rollout, bringing six regional editions of the reality show Bigg Boss together for the first time from September 2026.
JioStar has officially announced its biggest-ever festive season line-up, with Salman Khan returning as the host of Bigg Boss 20. The milestone season will be part of an unprecedented rollout that will see six editions of the popular reality show premiere simultaneously across India from September 2026.
For the first time in the franchise’s history, the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bangla editions of Bigg Boss will launch together on the JioStar television network and JioHotstar, marking a major expansion of India’s biggest reality entertainment franchise.
While Salman Khan returns to host the Hindi edition, the regional versions will once again feature familiar faces. Vijay Sethupathi will host the Tamil edition, Nagarjuna will return for Telugu, Kichcha Sudeepa will helm the Kannada version, and Mohanlal will continue as the face of Bigg Boss Malayalam. Joining the franchise for the first time is former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who will host the Bangla edition.
The announcement comes after another record-breaking year for the franchise. According to JioStar, Bigg Boss reached more than 500 million viewers across languages in 2025, generated over 438 billion viewing minutes, and registered a 47 per cent year-on-year growth in audience engagement across its six language editions.
The reality franchise has also cemented its position as one of India’s most influential marketing platforms. In 2025 alone, over 625 brands across 46 categories, including 49 first-time advertisers, partnered with the show.
On JioHotstar, the show’s 24×7 live feed continues to drive viewer participation, with six out of every ten viewers tuning in beyond the regular episodes. Billions of votes and millions of live chats further highlight the show’s ability to transform viewers into active participants.
Speaking about the milestone, Mahesh Shetty, Head, Entertainment Sales, TV, JioStar, said, “Bigg Boss has consistently reinvented itself over the last two decades, growing in scale, engagement and cultural relevance. This festive season marks our biggest milestone yet as six editions come together across languages, making it the biggest-ever celebration of the show.”
Echoing the sentiment, Bhaskar Ramesh, Head, Entertainment Sales, Digital, JioStar, said that in an era of fragmented audience attention, Bigg Boss continues to stand out by delivering unmatched engagement through its 24/7 live feeds, audience voting and interactive experiences.
With six editions, six celebrated hosts and a nationwide rollout beginning in September, JioStar is set to make this festive season one of the biggest ever for Bigg Boss fans across the country.
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