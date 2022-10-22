scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Salman Khan recovering from dengue, to take a break from Bigg Boss 16

Salman Khan is presently recovering from dengue. The actor has taken a break from his work commitments.

Salman KhanSalman Khan is reportedly recovering from Dengue. (Photo: Salman Khan/ Instagram)

Salman Khan has been absent from the many Bollywood Diwali bashes this year and was also absent from Weekend Ka Vaar on Friday, the weekend special episode of this week’s Bigg Boss 16. And now, we have learnt that the actor was diagnosed with dengue a few days ago. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor is currently on a break from his work commitments.

In his absence, Bigg Boss OTT host Karan Johan took over the weekend special episode of BB 16. According to the actor’s team, he is now recovering and will soon get back to work. However, an official statement on his health is awaited.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

A source had earlier shared with indianexpress.com that Salman had some commitments because of which he did not shoot for Bigg Boss 16. They said, “Salman will shoot on Saturday, and his episode will air that night. A part of it will also air on Sunday, along with Shekhar Suman’s special segment.”

Sources close to the actor told us that after he recovers, Salman will resume shooting for Bigg Boss 16 and his films, including Kisi Ka Bhat Kisi Ki Jaan with Shehnaz Gill and Pooja Hegde. He will tentatively resume work on October 25.

Also Read |Akshay Kumar has tried all genres in 2022, but nothing has worked. Can Ram Setu turn the tide?

Salman was last seen doing a special cameo in GodFather with Chiranjeevi. The star recently announced that his film Tiger 3, with Katrina Kaif, will now release on Diwali 2023, in which Shah Rukh Khan will be seen doing a special cameo. His Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will release during Eid 2023.

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 11:47:24 am
From Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan: Stars descend at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash
