Salman Khan recalls working with Aditya Narayan in Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai: ‘I used to wipe his nose’

Salman Khan, who is promoting his recent release Antim: The Final Truth, will be seen in the upcoming episode of the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Here, the actor reminisced the time when Sa Re Ga Ma Pa host Aditya Narayan was a young child and had featured with him in 1998 film Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai, also starring Twinkle Khanna.

Salman, while going on a nostalgia trip, very candidly shared some anecdotes from the film. He said, “I had worked with Aditya when he was just three or four years old. We shot for Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai. I used to wipe his nose when he was a kid.” As Salman shared, Aditya responded, “I always had a runny nose, and he was there for my rescue. But look how I’ve grown up, but Salman Bhai is still the same young, dashing man.”

Salman, in one of the promo videos shared by Vishal Dadlani, is also seen having fun as he takes on to a contestant who has gotten his former girlfriend’s name tattooed on his arm. The clip that Dadlani shared shows Salman Khan singing his song “Aaya Mausam Dosti Ka” from Maine Pyar Kiya along with the contestants. One of the contestants, Dipaayan Banerjee, then tells Salman, “I made a tattoo post my break-up” as he showed it off on his arm. Salman then asks him, “How many years has it been?” to which Banerjee replied, “8-9 years.”

Salman then chuckles and says, “You are a strange person.” Judges Vishal, Himesh Reshammiya, and Shankar Mahadevan burst out laughing. Aayush Sharma was also a guest on the show.

Salman plays the role of Rajveer Singh, a cop, in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim: The Final Truth. The film also stars Aayush Sharma along with Mahima Makwana. This is the first time that Salman and Aayush have shared screen-space together.

Apart from Antim, Salman also has Tiger 3, featuring Katrina Kaif, in the pipeline. The movie is set to release later in 2022.