Salman Khan’s Nach Baliye 9 to bring former celebrity couples under one roof

Nach Baliye is all set to kickstart its ninth season. While Salman Khan’s SKF TV and Banijay Asia will be bankrolling the show, Bharat actor Sunil Grover will be hosting it along with Jennifer Winget. Interestingly, the celebrity dance reality show, for the first time, will bring in ex-couples also as contestants.

A source shared with indianexpress.com, “Nach Baliye has always been a popular franchise for the channel. This year, the makers wanted to attempt something different and so decided to approach popular ex-couples. It was an uphill task to get them convinced as most had either ended their relationship in an ugly way or have already moved on with someone else. But this new twist will definitely spice up the drama in the series.

As per sources, Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdev, Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic and Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli will be part of the ex-couple group. Apart from them, real-life couples Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary, Drashti Dhami-Neeraj Khemka, Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla have already been confirmed.

Other than these, Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal, Faisal Khan-Muskaan Kataria, Sana Khan-Melvin Louis, Sreesanth-Bhuvneshwari Kumari are the other probable names doing the rounds.

Star Plus recently released a teaser of the show on its social media page. Salman Khan too teased fans with a mini-clip with the caption, “Something new is coming up.”

Confirming his association and the new concept, Salman told Mumbai Mirror, “Nach Baliye this year is going to be all about entertainment with our new concept of getting not just couples but ex-couples under one roof.”

Something new is coming up pic.twitter.com/jgmLKl6x4y — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 9, 2019

While other details of the show are being kept under wraps, the buzz in the industry suggests that Raveena Tandon might take charge as the judge.

Nach Baliye 9 will go on air in July.