Salman Khan praises Qazi Touqeer; compares his struggle to John Travolta, Bobby Deol

Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar: While the makers of Bigg Boss 20 have faced criticism over what some viewers have called an underwhelming cast this season, singer Qazi Touqeer has emerged as one of the show’s most talked-about contestants. He even earned praise from host Salman Khan during the season’s first Weekend Ka Vaar.

On Saturday, Salman interacted with the contestants for the first time since the grand premiere. While he advised some of them to pull up their socks, Qazi received words of encouragement from the host, who also praised his journey.

Salman Khan praises Qazi Touqeer

On the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Salman praised Qazi’s performance during his first week in the house. He said, “Let me tell you guys, no matter how many stars exist in this house, there’s only one rockstar amongst you all. Qazi Touqeer, the entire week you played quite well.”