Salman Khan praises Qazi Touqeer; compares his struggle to John Travolta, Bobby Deol

Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar: While the makers of Bigg Boss 20 have faced criticism over what some viewers have called an underwhelming cast this season, singer Qazi Touqeer has emerged as one of the show’s most talked-about contestants. He even earned praise from host Salman Khan during the season’s first Weekend Ka Vaar.
On Saturday, Salman interacted with the contestants for the first time since the grand premiere. While he advised some of them to pull up their socks, Qazi received words of encouragement from the host, who also praised his journey.
Salman Khan praises Qazi Touqeer
On the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Salman praised Qazi’s performance during his first week in the house. He said, “Let me tell you guys, no matter how many stars exist in this house, there’s only one rockstar amongst you all. Qazi Touqeer, the entire week you played quite well.”
Salman later called the contestants to the activity area and, putting the spotlight on Qazi, asked him about his journey over the past two decades. “Tell me one thing: you got everything in life so soon; you became a rockstar, did a show with Arijit Singh, you won the show. Arijit is doing so well right now. You got this platform now, but what did you do in the last 20 years?” Qazi replied, “I did a lot of live shows.”
Salman further said, “When you entered the show, people wondered how you sang, and they cannot stop praising you now. They appreciate your humor, your performance. Sometimes in life, you get a few things very quickly, and you lose them also quickly. In Hollywood, John Travolta had no work for 20 years, but he never stopped working hard. Even Bobby Deol, one of the biggest stars today, went through a bad phase, but he never gave up. Everyone faces ups and downs, and during the downtime, you have to work 10 times harder.”
“A good thing about the bad times is that it ends, and when you take good times for granted, as I do sometimes, it also ends. I know that during the bad times, keep working hard, as Qazi Touqeer did. He achieved so much, then he lost it, but he didn’t stop working. Through all your struggles and challenges, the biggest effort was to stay mentally strong, which a lot of people can’t do. So people should learn this from you,” the host added.
About Qazi Touqeer
Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer is a singer who rose to fame after participating in the singing reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005. He went on to win the show, reportedly receiving the highest number of votes recorded for a singing reality show at the time. It was during Fame Gurukul that Qazi met Arijit Singh, and the two went on to become close friends.
Story continues below this ad
In 2009, Qazi participated in the captive reality show Sarkaar Ki Duniya. Although he released several songs between 2005 and 2006, he gradually moved away from the limelight. He continued performing live and creating content for social media, but did not achieve the same level of professional success as some of his contemporaries. In 2015, Qazi made a special appearance alongside Katrina Kaif in the song “Afghan Jalebi” from Phantom.
After more than a decade away from television, Qazi Touqeer has returned to the small screen with Bigg Boss 20. His stint on the show has earned him considerable praise and support from viewers. Recently, Gauahar Khan praised Qazi, calling him one of the strongest contenders on the show. His close friend Arijit Singh also extended his support on social media, writing, “I will have to watch Bigg Boss for the first time because apna rockstar Qazi hai udhar.”
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More