Salman Khan on having only celebrities in Bigg Boss 13: I will treat them like commoners

Bigg Boss 13 is all set to kick off the ‘celebrity express’ season from September 29. It will also mark the tenth year as the host for Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Unlike the last three seasons, this year, Bigg Boss will have only celebrities who would get locked in the house for 15 weeks.

While having celebrities will definitely get the reality show more eyeballs, the commoners had a different kind of connect with the aam janta. When indianexpress.com quizzed Salman if not having commoners affects the popularity of the show in any way, he said, “I will treat these celebrities like common people only. I will have the same connect.”

We also asked Salman Khan if the audience will miss the relatability factor. He said, “I don’t know. But that aam aadmi connect is really strong. Let’s see. I am sure Colors will figure out something.”

On asked whose journey in the show did he personally like, Salman shared, “Elli (Evram) is still in touch. She is doing really good for herself. Even Nikiten (Madhok) is a friend and Puneet (Issar) is also doing quite well.”

The promos of Bigg Boss 13 had Salman Khan say that the season is ‘tedha par mera’ (it’s twisted but mine). We took the opportunity to ask whether anyone in his life falls in the same category of ‘tedha par mera’. The Bharat star after a deep thought said, “No, I don’t think so.”

A scribe asked the charming host that while the makers have a hard time finding the right contestants, what were his biggest challenges. In his inimitable style, the Dabangg star said, “At the end of the day, I have to handle them. I hope this time, the makers will go for chilled out people. While they would be all celebrities, it all depends on what kind of temperament do they have.”

Further in the conversation, Salman Khan confirmed that budget restraints made the makers shift the show from Lonavla to Mumbai. “The makers were not getting a place here earlier, and so it took time. Bigg Boss requires a huge production and there are about 800 plus people working on it. When we shot in Lonavla, they had to take care of the food and stay of everyone. The expense escalated to a different level. But yes, what’s sad is that the place got a lot of employment and income which it won’t get this time,” Salman concluded.