Salman Khan: Never expected to last 10 seasons of Bigg Boss

Post the Bigg Boss 13 press conference, Salman Khan sat down to chat with select journalists about his Bigg Boss journey. 2019 would mark the Bollywood star’s tenth year with the reality show.

When indianexpress.com asked Salman if he expected to last so long with the project, he smiled to say, “Frankly no. Every year I feel like moving on. It’s been so long. It’s my tenth year. It’s been a damn good journey. But a couple of contestants sometimes mess things up. More than anything, the sad part is that they mess up their lives. Every time we think that we are pushing it too much or it’s not going to work, the next season happens again. The format has worked for Colors and all of us or else it wouldn’t have been still around.”

Watching the same show every year might lead to audience fatigue. We asked Salman if he feels Bigg Boss should also take a break. The Bharat actor said, “I don’t know. They have their research team. They also say that it makes them money and people watch it. They are also getting TRPs. And not just in Hindi but they also have the show in Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and even Bengali. And all of them are doing well.”

When another journalist asked Salman Khan how he manages to take out time for Bigg Boss while also juggling his movie shoots, he said, “It does get tough. I have to spend close to an hour every day to watch the show. Even when I am shooting and don’t get the time, I have to at some point watch it before I step on the stage for Weekend Ka Vaar to interact with the housemates.”

On being quizzed whether he developed any qualities after hosting the reality show, Salman laughed to say, “Rather I am putting my qualities into it.”

Colors’ Bigg Boss 13 will air at 10:30 pm on weekdays and 9 pm during the weekend.