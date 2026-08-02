‘Riteish Deshmukh’s job is in danger’: Salman Khan makes playful dig on Alliance

After entering the reality show Alliance, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan takes a dig at Lock Upp Season 2 host Riteish Deshmukh.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiAug 2, 2026 02:34 PM IST
Salman Khan Riteish Deshmukh AllianceSalman Khan comments on Riteish Deshmukh on Alliance (Photos: Alliance show, Riteish Deshmukh / Instagram)
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Last week, actor Salman Khan visited his brother Sohail Khan on the captive reality show Alliance. Since Saturday, the makers have been releasing promos featuring the superstar’s entry. In the latest promo, Salman appears to take a playful dig at Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa host Riteish Deshmukh, saying that the actor’s job is in danger..

Salman Khan comments about Riteish Deshmukh

As per the promo for the next episode, Salman Khan will enter the Alliance headquarters and share a warm hug with his younger brother Sohail Khan. During the conversation, Sohail Khan will tell Salman, “I freaked out today.” He will refer to his emotional meltdown, where he went and kept kicking the store room’s door. Later in the promo, Salman is seen asking contestants if they are giving Sohail stress. In another clip from the episode, Salman says, “I think Riteish Deshmukh ki naukri khatre main lag rahi hai. (I think Riteish Deshmukh’s job is in danger).”

While the context behind Salman’s remark will only become clear in the upcoming episode, this is not the first time Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa and its team have been at the receiving end of a dig.

Last week, at the trailer launch of The Traitors, Karan Johar said, “We have the most outstanding relationship with Prime Video. When we get Locked Upp with them, there will always be an Alliance.”

Also Read: Salman Khan surprises Sohail with special appearance on Alliance: ‘Kya bhai!’

Sohail Khan on Alliance

It has been a difficult week for Sohail Khan on Alliance. Following the eviction of his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh, the actor fell ill and was unable to participate in the tasks. He was later nominated for eviction but managed to survive the round.

Also Read | ‘Winner won’t be a hack’: Karan Johar slams rigged reality shows ahead of The Traitors 2

Alliance has entered its final week. The show’s grand finale is scheduled to happen on August 7. As per rumours, Aly Goni, Mini Mathur, and Niti Taylor have become the top three finalists.

As for Salman Khan, on the work front, his next Maathrubhumi releases this month. He will also be seen hosting Bigg Boss 20.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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