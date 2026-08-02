‘Riteish Deshmukh’s job is in danger’: Salman Khan makes playful dig on Alliance

Last week, actor Salman Khan visited his brother Sohail Khan on the captive reality show Alliance. Since Saturday, the makers have been releasing promos featuring the superstar’s entry. In the latest promo, Salman appears to take a playful dig at Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa host Riteish Deshmukh, saying that the actor’s job is in danger..

Salman Khan comments about Riteish Deshmukh

As per the promo for the next episode, Salman Khan will enter the Alliance headquarters and share a warm hug with his younger brother Sohail Khan. During the conversation, Sohail Khan will tell Salman, “I freaked out today.” He will refer to his emotional meltdown, where he went and kept kicking the store room’s door. Later in the promo, Salman is seen asking contestants if they are giving Sohail stress. In another clip from the episode, Salman says, “I think Riteish Deshmukh ki naukri khatre main lag rahi hai. (I think Riteish Deshmukh’s job is in danger).”