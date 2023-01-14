Salman Khan turns ‘love guru’ for Bigg Boss 16 contestants, tells Simi Garewal what he would do if he had a ‘moody’ girlfriend

Yesteryear actor Simi Garewal is set to appear on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 for a special ‘Rendezvous’ segment during Weekend Ka Vaar. From quizzing the contestants to putting Salman in a difficult spot, Simi made a comeback after a long hiatus of 16 years and hosted her talk show ‘Rendezvous with Simi Garewal.’

Simi sat down with Salman and asked him some interesting questions about his life. In the promo, the Rendezvous host asked Salman, “What will it take to make you a contestant of Bigg Boss?” Salman answered, “I have gone through a little more than this.” Simi then asked if he was ever confused in his personal life similar to that experienced by contestants Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. Salman said, “Yeh toh iss halat mai confused rehte hai, mai toh normal zindagi mai confused rehta hoon (These guys are confused in this situation, I have been confused in my normal everyday life.)”

Simi further questioned Salman on his plan of action if he had a “moody” partner like Tina. He said, “Everyone is moody. Agar insan sahi hai toh vo ek cheez ko improve kiya jaa sakta hai, sort kar sakte hain (When a person is right, then that one thing can be sorted between the two of them.)”

The host also questioned Shalin and asked him what would he choose if there was Tina on one plate and chicken on the other plate. Shalin replied and said, “Doosri plate mein kuch bhi aur hoga, main woh doosri plate chununga (Whatever is on the other plate, I will choose that).”

Salman also took the names of celebrities he would like to take with him to the Bigg Boss house. Salman said that if he ever participates in a reality show, he will take Sanjay Dutt, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty and Katrina Kaif along with him.