Salman Khan lashes out at Sajid Khan on Bigg Boss 16, pulls him up for his ‘double standards’ and ‘hypocrisy’. Watch video

Bollywood filmmaker Sajid Khan, who was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women during the #MeToo movement in India, is a part of the sixteenth season of TV reality show Bigg Boss, and his participation has been questioned by many. In this week’s Friday Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan will also question Sajid’s presence on the show, but for different reasons.

A new promo of the show, shared by Colors, has Salman asking what is Sajid even doing on the show because he is barely seen throughout the episode. “Sajid iss ghar ke andar kar kya raha hai? (What is Sajid doing in this house?” Salman asks in the video. In response, the filmmaker says, “Waqt aane pe apne patte dikhaunga (Will show my cards at the right time).”

Salman then explains to Sajid that this show doesn’t give time to anyone and he himself is giving reasons to the audience and the makers to evict him from the show.

Later, Salman Khan also brings up Sajid Khan’s behaviour towards Gautam Vij last week. He called the filmmaker a “hypocrite” for taking a stand on something first but changing his stance too soon. He tells Sajid, “Ye hain double standards.”

During the ‘saam, daam, dand’ task, Salman gave Gautam an option to become the captain at the cost of sacrificing the house’s ration. And given that he has been worried about his eviction, he took the offer, but received a lot of backlash from housemates. Sajid called Gautam “selfish” for his decision. He even abused him. But, soon Sajid once again became paly with Gautam.

Bigg Boss 16 started on October 1. Since then, the show has been struggling to find an audience.