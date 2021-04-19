‘Salman Khan is our angel’: Rakhi Sawant’s mother thanks actor for sponsoring cancer surgery

Former Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant shared that her mother, who is undergoing cancer treatment, had a successful surgery earlier today. Before her mother was wheeled into the operation theatre, Rakhi shared a video thanking Salman Khan for helping her with the treatment.

Rakhi started the video by telling her mother to not worry, and asked her to say something on the camera. Jaya Sawant then went on to thank Salman Khan and even called him an angel. She also said that his entire family stood by her during her ailment.

“Main Salman ji ko namaskar karti hoon. Mere Jesus ko hum pray karte the ki ab humare paas paise nahi hai toh hum kya karenge, kya main aise hi marr jaungi. Par parmeshwar ne, Jesus ne, Salman Khan ko angel banake humare jeevan mein bheja. Aur mere liye aaj Salman Khan khade rahe hai, mera operation kara rahe hai. Unki puri family mere liye khadi rahi hai. Main parmeshwar ko dhanyawaad karti hun, aapko dhanyawaad karti hun (I fold my hands to thank Salman Khan. I used to pray to Jesus that we have no money, and wondered if I will die without treatment. However, God listened to us and sent his angel in the form of Salman Khan. He and his family stood by me and helped me to get this operation done. I thank God, I thank Salman).”

Taking over, Rakhi also thanked the Bigg Boss host, saying that he has been the one to save her mother. “You have given us the world’s best doctor. I pray that every household has sons like you and Sohail Khan. I thank your parents for giving my family two angels,” she said.

Earlier Rakhi Sawant had thanked Sohail Khan for giving her career a new boost by ensuring that she was a part of Bigg Boss 14. The actor-dancer entered the reality show as a challenger and while her fellow wild card contestants kept getting evicted, she established her stronghold, and emerged as the most entertaining housemate. Her Julie avatar impressed the audience and Salman Khan. Post the show, she has been taking care of her mother, and keeps sharing her health update with her social media fam.