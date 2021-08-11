Salman Khan is on the agenda for Indian Idol 12’s Mohd Danish: ‘It is my dream’

For Indian Idol 12 finalist Mohammad Danish, the finale is bittersweet. “I am actually very sad that this beautiful journey is coming to an end. Even though it’s been almost a year, I feel like I just came in yesterday,” he shared in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

The singing reality show is set to wrap up on August 15 with a 12-hour long grand finale. Besides Danish, others competing for the trophy include Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukhapriya.

Calling his time on Indian Idol a life-changing journey, the singer shared that he never expected to reach this far on the show. “This feels unreal honestly. The kind of love and respect I have received from people, I think it’s all thanks to my parents’ prayers. It’s a blessed feeling for me. Having toiled for months, finally, we have reached our destination,” Danish shared, adding that he believes this show has been special from the start.

“It’s the first time we had online auditions, and during the pandemic, this show came as a ray of hope for many. While we got to live our dreams, many enjoyed the musical journey. I truly believe there was some divine intervention this season,” he said.

Danish also got a chance to work on a music video with judge Himesh Reshammiya. “Never in my wildest imagination, I thought I will have my own video so soon in my career. This success is god-sent and I cannot thank Himesh sir enough for this. He is such a humble man that he has worked not just with me but all the top contestants, and soon their songs will also come up. I cannot thank Indian Idol 12 for changing my life,” he said.

Given the kind of talent, it has been difficult to guess who will win the trophy. We wondered if he would have preferred being in another season, where maybe he had a better chance to emerge victorious. Pat comes the reply, “Not at all. I feel this time everyone is so talented in their own field, and I feel lucky to be around such strong contenders. As for competition, I think now we have all become family. Rather than trying to outdo, we push each other to do better. Winning or losing is not in my hand, but I will choose it with these people, any day.”

While the team bonded beautifully and was loved by many, they also had to face trolling on social media. Danish particularly was criticised for singing only Sufi songs. “While that’s my strength, I haven’t performed any in the last few weeks. Rather I picked songs of different genres. As for social media trolling, I don’t really worry much about it. My only aim is to keep my viewers happy, and in case I can’t, I want to work harder. Insha allah they will one day like me.”

He also shared that the contestants as a team never discussed the criticism as they were always busy with their performance. “Jo important kaam tha, focus uspe tha (Our focus was on our acts).”

Coming to his future plans, Mohd Danish has his eyes set on a hero he wants to playback for as he said, “I want to sing for Salman Khan. I am a huge fan, and I don’t know if he has ever watched our show, but I really want to work with him. That’s my biggest dream.”

Mohd Danish’s quick five:

Who do you think will win the show? Jiska din hoga (Whoever’s day it turns out to be).

What will you miss the most about Indian Idol 12? The entire Indian Idol 12 family — contestants, music gurus, judges everyone.

Best performance in the show? I think I performed each song well but there’s always room for improvement.

What are you taking back from Indian Idol? A lot of love from everyone.

Ready for the 12-hour finale? Just can’t wait although I am a little sad also. But I can assure, it’s going to be a historical event.

Hosted by Aditya Narayan, Indian Idol 12 currently features Himesh Reshammiya, Anu Malik and Sonu Kakkar as judges. It airs on Sony TV.