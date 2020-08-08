Salman Khan is here with Bigg Boss 14, watch teaser

The countdown to Bigg Boss 2020 begins. The countdown to Bigg Boss 2020 begins.

Colors on Saturday announced the latest season of popular reality show Bigg Boss by sharing a teaser featuring host Salman Khan. In the teaser shared on the channel’s social media handles, Salman is seen farming. He says that the lockdown acted as a speed breaker in everyone’s lives. The actor adds that this is why he is cultivating rice and riding a tractor. He then shaves and looks at the camera to say, ‘par ab scene paltega’ (the scenes will change now). The new logo of Bigg Boss Season 2020 is flashed on the screen.

Salman Khan has shot the teaser at his Panvel farmhouse. As per sources, the actor has filmed a few more promos which will go on air in the coming days. This would be Salman’s eleventh stint with the reality show. He signed the contract for the new season a few days back and is reportedly taking home the biggest cheque this time. If sources are to be believed, the Bollywood superstar will also be shooting for his anchor links from the farmhouse. He will be interacting with the contestants via a video call.

As already reported by us, the new season of Bigg Boss will kickstart in September, after Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India will wrap up. While there is no confirmation of the launch date, the show will have its grand premiere either on September 20 or 27. While contestants have always experienced a lockdown-like situation, this time makers will play around with the theme extensively and have activities around the same.

A source earlier told indianexpress.com, “The season will have a mix of celebrities and semi-known faces. Once they come on board, they would have to be in quarantine for a given period before entering the Bigg Boss house. With a lot more medical tests and insurance involved, the makers have already started the process.”

Coming to contestants, names like Nia Sharma, Vivian Dsena, Jasmin Bhasin, Avinash Mukherjee, Alisha Panwar, Shekhar Suman’s son Adhyayan Suman, MTV face Aarushi Dutta and Shagun Pandey are already doing the rounds.

