Salman Khan: Doing Bigg Boss 14 as I wanted people to start earning again

Salman Khan will be back as the host of Bigg Boss 14, which is set to premiere on October 3. He gave insights about the upcoming season and interacted with the show’s team at a virtual press launch. Also, for the first time, a contestant, Jaan Kumar Sanu, was revealed before the premiere. The Bollywood superstar also discussed the lockdown, and how the show would be a befitting reply to the year.

While conversing with Endemol CEO Abhishek Rege, Salman Khan revealed his reasons for resuming working with Bigg Boss 14. Expressing concern about the aftermath of such a long lockdown, the actor shared that he felt he needed to start working so that others could also earn.

“The biggest reason that I am doing Bigg Boss is because I wanted people to start earning again. A lot many people died of COVID and also hunger. Bigg Boss has a big unit and gives employment to a lot of people,” he shared.

Salman Khan went on to grill Abhishek Rege on what measures he has taken for the benefit of employees. Rege shared that to avoid any loss of jobs, they would be working with the whole crew but in shifts. He also added that everyone would be drawing their full salary, and had even received it during the last few months.

Salman also joked about his payment. He then smiled to say, “I would be more than happy to have a fee cut, if others are getting fully paid.”

At the press launch, the makers hinted at the season being very different from the past ones. Amenities like a theater, restaurant, spa and mall would give the contestants and viewers a chance to experience pre-lockdown luxuries. Salman Khan remarked that Bigg Boss 14 is going to be a dream come true season for contestants.

