Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan gets emotional after Mohit Chauhan sings a song from Salim Khan’s film

The Diwali festivities brought happiness to the Bigg Boss house last week. The celebrations coincided with the show clocking 100 crore viewing hours on JioHotstar and a week without eviction. Adding to the festive atmosphere, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode featured special performances by Gaurav Gupta, Mohit Chauhan and Harrdy Sandhu. During Mohit’s performance, host Salman Khan became emotional as the singer performed a few lines from a song in his father Salim Khan’s film Bachpan.

On the Diwali special episode, Mohit Chauhan sang songs from Jab We Met and Ek Tha Tiger. Later, Salman greeted him and said, “What I love about your songs is that it connects with the listener. Every line is worth enjoying. Your songs are very soothing.” Mohit appeared on the show to promote his latest romantic track “Shimle”. After Salman praised the song, Mohit told the Bigg Boss 20 host, “My family and I are huge fans of you, but I am an even bigger fan of your father Salim Khan.” The ace singer later asked if he can sing a few lines from Salim Khan’s 1963 film Bachpan.

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Mohit shared, “Whenever I jam at home with friends, there is a song from Salim sahab’s film Bachpan. He looks so handsome in it.” Mohit went on to sing, “Mujhe tumse mohabbat hai, magar main keh nahi sakta…” As he sang, Salman Khan’s eyes welled up.

Can’t see tears in #SalmanKhan ’s eyes😢 Protect him at all costs. May he and Salim Khan saab always stay blessed and strong❤️ #BiggBoss20 https://t.co/NawWRBNsOc — Devil V!SHAL (@VishalRC007) November 8, 2026

Mahhi Vij’s breakdown on Bigg Boss 20

Other than Salman Khan, the Weekend Ka Vaar seemed emotionally heavy for Mahhi Vij too. On Saturday, Salman called out Mahhi for accusing the makers of projecting her in a negative way. Clearing Mahhi’s misunderstanding, Salman said, “Mahhi’s existence in this house is very interesting. From the beginning, people outside have been thinking that we are biased towards Mahhi. Whereas she thinks that we are against her, and our only mission is to destroy her. Mahhi, let me clarify: we are very neutral towards you. We are neither in your favor nor against you.”

This feedback came after Mahhi accused the makers of misrepresenting her on the show last week. During an episode, housemates received messages from their family members. In one of the messages, Love Gill’s mother called out Mahhi for making a derogatory remark about her daughter. While the feedback left Mahhi embarrassed, she broke down and accused the makers of showing her in a wrong light. Mahhi said, “Bigg Boss, I don’t like the way my image is going outside. I was pulled up on Weekend Ka Vaar. Rohit Shetty schooled me. Today, Love’s mother made some remarks. Everyone gossips more than I do. Why doesn’t Rohit Shetty see that others change their dynamics? Why am I only told that I gossip? I cannot handle this. If this is how my image is being portrayed, I don’t want to continue in the show.”

#MahhiVij ne Bigg Boss ke saamne rakhi apne dil ki baat! Dekhiye #BiggBoss20 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje #ColorsTV par. #BiggBoss20 #BiggBossOnJioHotstar https://t.co/i4u1jWJJff — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) November 4, 2026

On the latest Weekened Ka Vaar, Mahhi Vij felt very targeted after housemates gave her negative tags during the fun Diwali activities. Moreover, instead of praise, she got another serious feedback from Salman Khan. After her interaction with Salman, Mahhi told Qazi Touqeer, “I feel very heavy. It seems like I am done with this show. I had that hunger in me to go till the end, but I am seeing those who don’t have such hunger and are ready to go home are being supported so much. And the one who really wants to do it… I want to go home. I have given up. I am a loser.”

As Qazi and Manish Goel consoled Mahhi, the actress further added, “Nobody even talks to me. Even when I go and talk to them, they don’t entertain me. I cannot butter anyone. People do that in this house, and they are being told they are playing very well. I cannot play like them. If this is the game, then I cannot do that.”