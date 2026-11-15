Salman Khan gets angry at Kanika Mann, Love Gill: ‘Don’t raise your voice in front of me’

A lot happened on Bigg Boss 20 this week, from Scout OP getting into a physical fight with his close friend Yung DSA to his friendship with Love Gill hitting a rough patch. Scout even tried to jump from a tree inside the house. When he failed, he shaved his head to vent his anger. The content creator also had several emotional breakdowns. On the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan addressed these incidents. He confronted Love over what he described as her manipulative behaviour and reprimanded Scout. Salman later lost his cool with Kanika after she argued with Qazi Touqeer and Aamrapali Dubey.

Salman Khan schools Scout OP

Earlier this week, during a task, Scout OP pushed his former good friend Yung DSA during an argument. Yung reciprocated by demanding an eviction or a severe punishment. Sharing his views on the incident, host Salman Khan lauded Yung for showing maturity during the task. Later, Salman told Scout OP, “Scout, do you behave like this outside too? We avoid physical violence on Bigg Boss; you didn’t feel ashamed even after apologising to him. For what do you have so much attitude? You wanted Yung to hit you back? You abuse so much in the house; you don’t care about it being on camera. You keep threatening contestants. You said people get inspired by you. If that’s true, then all the best to those people who get inspired. And let me tell you, people who actually inspire don’t have to flaunt it.”

Also Read: Vivian Dsena backs Mahhi Vij after Bigg Boss 20 contestants target her daughter: ‘Let children be’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

When Scout tried to defend himself, Salman snapped at him and said, “Scout better hai bhai ki silence reh tu aaj, mereko isi tone main chalne dena bhai. I am taking it in your favor only. The more you speak, the more you will be in trouble, so only listen today. I am not teaching you; those days are gone. I will keep explaining to you in this tone.” Calling him the worst friend on the show, Salman added, “Let me repeat, we only show what you guys do. If this is your real self, people are watching. You apologised only when Love explained to you. I don’t know what the status is between you two right now. But Scout, you have proven to be the worst friend in this show. Your entire game revolves only around Love Gill. When Mahhi called her a homebreaker, why didn’t you take a stand for Love?”

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Salman Khan slams Love Gill and Scout OP for misbehaving with Gaurav Gupta

Last week, comedian Gaurav Gupta appeared as a guest on Bigg Boss 20 and roasted the contestants. However, his jokes about Love Gill and Scout OP did not go down well with the two. Scout used abusive language and said that popular comedians did not perform comedy the way Gaurav did. Love also objected to his remarks and said he needed therapy.

On Saturday, Salman Khan pulled up Scout and Love for their behavior. He said, “Last week a guest performer came on the show. Gaurav Gupta was here to perform a roast. I am not a fan of the format, but it works in your generation. The way you and Love behaved was not cool. You were uncomfortable with something he said, but did you respectfully object to it? Love, how could you say he needs therapy?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Justifying her comment, Love said, “I didn’t like what he said. Had the roast been related to me, I would sportingly take it, but it was about a situation. So I didn’t like it.” Salman replied, “Did he say anything that didn’t happen on the show? Why did you put yourself in that situation then, and if you did, you have no right to get offended. He was a guest; we called him. Sometimes these things happen. Please don’t defend yourself, you will further land in trouble. Both of you got very nasty. Your denial backfires on you only.”

Salman Khan even pointed out how Love Gill manipulates Scout OP. He said, “Scout OP, you are getting overpowered by someone else in this house. Some friends are using you, and you don’t even realise that. This entire group has been revolving around Love Gill. She pretends to be so innocent that everyone rushes to save her. Scout, only you have not understood her game; rest everyone has figured her game and moved away from Love. The audience can clearly see what is happening, Love. Why is Scout responsible for you? Love, you play the victim card after fights.”

Salman Khan lashes out at Kanika Mann

After schooling Love Gill and Scout OP, Salman Khan called out Kanika Mann for not taking a stand for Love. During a light-hearted moment, Love was singing the song “Character Dheela Hai” when Scout quipped that she had a loose character anyway. He further added, “At least our pants come with a belt; your pyjamas don’t even have a string.” Qazi Touqeer took offence at the remark and asked Scout to apologise. Kanika and Love initially laughed it off. However, Love later took offence and ended her friendship with Scout.

Story continues below this ad

Addressing this issue, Salman told Kanika that she is biased towards her friends and talks to everyone differently, to which Qazi agreed. He said, “When Scout made a ridiculous statement about Love, you were standing there, but you didn’t take a stand. I asked him to apologise. Kanika, you are a hypocrite.” Kanika started fighting with Qazi and Aamrapali. At one point she even yelled at them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Following this, Salman lashed out at her and said, “Kanika, do not raise your voice in front of me. Not here at all. I can do the same. She said, “I am sorry for you.” Salman replied, “I am sorry for you, man.” He added, “Your pitch right now, the sarcasm, keep it to yourself. These days, you have set yourself on a different track, from the Kanika who got offended on Lollipop, which wasn’t meant badly, to here. Kanika, will you keep quiet now.”

In a promo for an upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 20, Salman is seen further slaming Kanika, saying, “Do you think yourself to be too smart? Are you a tubelight? Are you dumb? I have heard all your bloody bakwaas, and you still want to argue with me? I am saying something for your good. You want to justify? Let’s do it.”