From Salman Khan’s interference to violence normalised, everything different that happened in Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors. Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors.

Bigg Boss 13 has been unprecedented in many ways. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show is inching towards its finale night which will air on February 15. The season has been one of the most successful ones for the channel. And the makers left no stone unturned to add surprises and new elements to make the show entertaining.

Before we bid farewell to the show, here’s a look at everything different that happened in Bigg Boss 13:

Extension: The finale date, earlier, could easily be calculated from the premiere night. The timespan of the show was fixed- 15 weeks or 105 days. For a change, this season got an extension of five weeks. We wonder how this season’s contestants survived for so long in the house.

Salman Khan interfering in housemates’ personal matters: Never in the history of Bigg Boss, has host Salman Khan interfered in a contestant’s personal life. The housemates were never privy to what was happening outside the house. But for a change, this season with so many wild cards and comebacks, every contestant got enough fodder about the reaction back home. And if that was not enough, Salman took charge to unravel the past of Arhaan Khan, that shook the foundation of his relationship with Rashami Desai. On the other hand, he also questioned Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz’s girlfriend outside the house. Even if Salman’s intentions were right, his involvement and interference is completely against the format.

Violence: There have been many instances in the past when contestants had to leave the show after they pushed someone. However, this time, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana, Hindustani Bhau pushed their counterparts, but no action was taken against them. This season, violence has been quite normalised, which came as a shock to viewers. Not wanting to give out a wrong message, the makers finally decided to take action after Madhurima Tuli repeatedly hit Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan.

Comebacks after illness: Many former contestants have fallen ill while on the show, and that only led to them quitting the show mid-way. In Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra took a break for a surgery, Sidharth Shukla was admitted in a hospital for typhoid, while Devoleena Bhattacharjee was even provided with a proxy (Vikas Gupta) to carry on the game, after she hurt her back. This was rather astonishing for viewers as it completely goes against the game.

Families staying with housemates: This show is all about people being confined in a space with a fixed set of people. In season 11, contestants’ families were invited for a special task, but they were all put in an outhouse. This time, for a change, the family members got a chance to live along with the contestants for almost a week. They not only played tasks but also gave enough information and advice to contestants to better their game, which is quite unfair.

No captain: Every season, contestants fight tooth and nail to become the captain. This time, none of the housemates showed enough enthusiasm and were mostly focussed on spoiling each other’s game. Through the 19 weeks, the show got only seven captains.

Elite Club: This season, the contestants were also introduced to the Elite Club. The membership to the club came after winning tasks. The first task was the Comedy Club where Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz scored the highest. Former Bigg Boss finalist Hina Khan entered the house to choose one among them for the Elite Club, and announced Riaz as the winner. Sidharth Shukla was voted by the audience as the winner during the next task, while Rashami Desai became a member after getting the maximum votes from the audience. Apart from luxurious amenities, the Elite Club members also got a chance to save themselves from nomination once during the course of the show. The three members used the same power this time to be safe in the finale week.

Seven contestants in finale week: Every year, only a selected number of contestants reach the finale week, out of which only five reach the finale after a mid-week eviction. However, this time, Bigg Boss 13 will see a total of seven contestants in the last week. With no elimination during the weekend, the contestants get to enjoy a few more days in the show. While most among the audience are expecting a mid-week eviction, only time will tell how many eventually reach the finale.

View this post on Instagram Yesterday’s performance .. part 1 🌈🌈 A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9) on Sep 30, 2019 at 7:03am PDT

Ameesha Patel as the malkin: When the show kickstarted in September, the audience were in for a shock to see Ameesha Patel claiming to be the malkin (owner) of the house. She entered the Bigg Boss house at regular intervals to give contestants tasks and create some fun moments. However, her presence did not manage to make a mark, and with the audience rejecting her, the makers soon made her disappear from the reality series.

BFF – Bed Friends Forever: The last one is something that happened at the start of the game. It’s usual to see a guy and girl sharing a bed in Bigg Boss, given the limited furniture. On the premiere night, as the inmates landed in the house, they were in for a big shock as their BFF – Bed Friends Forever was someone from the opposite sex. The makers got them to sleep together, in a bid to create more drama and discomfort between the contestants.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd