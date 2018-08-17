I used to flirt a lot with my school teacher: Salman Khan

After Dus Ka Dum, Salman Khan will return with Bigg Boss 12. After Dus Ka Dum, Salman Khan will return with Bigg Boss 12.

Superstar Salman Khan says he used to flirt a lot with his school teacher. While shooting for the upcoming episode of Dus Ka Dum – Dumdaar Weekend, Salman discussed his flirting history.

When a question was asked about Indians falling in love for the first time with their school teacher, Salman said he used to flirt with his teacher when he was in school. He also admitted that he used to drop his school teacher home on a bicycle and even removed the carrier to ensure that he got the teacher to sit in front of him.

“It is impossible for someone to not have a crush on their teacher. Most people won’t admit it, but I openly say that I used to flirt a lot with my teacher,” said Salman.

The popular game show, hosted by the Bharat actor made a comeback on the BARC list last week. Seems like moving Dus Ka Dum to a weekend slot helped it bringing it back in the top 20 shows.

Recently Salman along with Shah Rukh Khan celebrated the birthday of actor-comedian Sunil Grover on the show. SRK came on the sets to shoot a special episode, the same day which happened to be Sunil’s birthday as well.

It looks like the finale episode of Dus Ka Dum will also feature Sunil Grover, who is going to share screen space with Salman in his upcoming film Bharat. He will be playing Salman’s friend but more details about his role are still awaited. While shooting for the episode, Sunil also cut his birthday cake and both the Khans joyously celebrated with him.

Salman is also set to return with the next season of his popular show Bigg Boss on Colors next month. The superstar recently shot for its first promo. In the video we see Salman entering the frame as a class teacher and instructs his students, who are people belonging to different walks of life. The ‘students’ appear in pairs as well as alone. As we all know, the upcoming season of the show is going to feature contestants in pairs.

Bigg Boss 12 will go on air on September 16 on Colors.

