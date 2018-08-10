Most watched TV shows: Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum makes a comeback on the BARC list

Follow Us:
Friday, August 10, 2018
While Naagin 3 continued to rule the TRP charts, Zee TV daily Kundali Bhagya maintained its spot. Madhuri Dixit judged Dance Deewane moved up to the third place.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai | Published: August 10, 2018 12:05:26 pm
The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 31 is here. Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti starrer Naagin 3 continued to rule the charts with a huge margin. While Zee TV daily Kundali Bhagya maintained its spot, Madhuri Dixit judged Dance Deewane moved up to the third place. Kumkum Bhagya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also remained in the top 5 shows. Seems like moving Dus Ka Dum to a weekend slot helped it as the Salman Khan hosted show is back in the top 20 shows. Coming to channels, Star Plus is the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It is followed by Colors, Zee TV and Sony TV.

Note: All impressions in 000s.

Naagin 3 1. Naagin 3 (Colors) – 10794 Kundali Bhagya 2. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 8025 Dance Deewane 3. Dance Deewane (Colors) – 7722 Kumkum Bhagya 4. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 7642 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlta Hai 5. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlta Hai (Star Plus) – 7403 Ishq Subhan Allah 6. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) – 6509 Kulfi Kumar Bajewala 7. Kullfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) – 6363 Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) – 6231 Shakti 9. Shakti (Colors) – 5961 IIFA Awards 2018 10. IIFA Awards (Colors) – 5793 Indian Idol 11. Indian Idol (Sony TV) – 4962 Krishna Chali London 12. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) – 4592 Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop 13. Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop (Colors) – 4558 Qayamat Ki Raat 14. Qayamat Ki Raat (Star Plus) – 4550 Udann 15. Udann (Colors) – 4512 Ishq Mein Marjawan 16. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) – 4439 Nazar 17. Nazar (Star Plus) – 4223 Ishqbaaaz 18. Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus) – 4184 Bepannaah 19. Bepannaah (Colors) – 4155 Dus Ka Dum 20. Dus Ka Dum (Sony TV) – 4061

