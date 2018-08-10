Most watched TV shows: Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum makes a comeback on the BARC list

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 31 is here. Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti starrer Naagin 3 continued to rule the charts with a huge margin. While Zee TV daily Kundali Bhagya maintained its spot, Madhuri Dixit judged Dance Deewane moved up to the third place. Kumkum Bhagya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also remained in the top 5 shows. Seems like moving Dus Ka Dum to a weekend slot helped it as the Salman Khan hosted show is back in the top 20 shows. Coming to channels, Star Plus is the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It is followed by Colors, Zee TV and Sony TV.
Note: All impressions in 000s.
