Most watched TV shows: Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum makes a comeback on the BARC list

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 31 is here. Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti starrer Naagin 3 continued to rule the charts with a huge margin. While Zee TV daily Kundali Bhagya maintained its spot, Madhuri Dixit judged Dance Deewane moved up to the third place. Kumkum Bhagya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also remained in the top 5 shows. Seems like moving Dus Ka Dum to a weekend slot helped it as the Salman Khan hosted show is back in the top 20 shows. Coming to channels, Star Plus is the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It is followed by Colors, Zee TV and Sony TV.

Note: All impressions in 000s.

1. Naagin 3 (Colors) – 10794

2. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 8025

3. Dance Deewane (Colors) – 7722

4. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 7642

5. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlta Hai (Star Plus) – 7403

6. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) – 6509

7. Kullfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) – 6363

8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) – 6231

9. Shakti (Colors) – 5961

10. IIFA Awards (Colors) – 5793

11. Indian Idol (Sony TV) – 4962

12. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) – 4592

13. Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop (Colors) – 4558

14. Qayamat Ki Raat (Star Plus) – 4550

15. Udann (Colors) – 4512

16. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) – 4439

17. Nazar (Star Plus) – 4223

18. Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus) – 4184

19. Bepannaah (Colors) – 4155

20. Dus Ka Dum (Sony TV) – 4061

