Salman Khan dances on ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo’ on Ranveer Singh’s The Big Picture, watch video

This weekend, Ranveer Singh-hosted The Big Picture will see Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma as guests as the stars promote their upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth. In a promo shared by Colors’ Instagram handle, Salman can be seen shaking a leg with the contestants of Dance Deewane 3 as they perform on Salman’s famous dance numbers on the Children’s Day special episode.

Colors shared the promo with the caption, “Baccho ke saath baccha ban kar, Ranveer aur Salman ne ki khoob saari mauj The Big Picture ke manch par! Dekhiye The Big Picture, ek anokha quiz show, 13th-14th Nov, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par.”

Recently, Ranveer Singh was seen as a guest on Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15, where he was promoting his show The Big Picture.

Salman Khan will soon be seen sharing screen space with his real-life brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in Antim: The Final Truth. Salman plays a cop in the high-octane actioner which is scheduled to release in theatres on November 26.

On the work front, Salman has Tiger 3, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Kick 3 in the pipeline.