Salman Khan congratulates Katrina Kaif on her wedding, Deepika Padukone says she stalks him

The finale of Bigg Boss 15 began on a lighter note. Salman Khan welcomed the winners of the previous seasons of the reality show including Gauahar Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Urvashi Dholakia, Gautam Gulati and Shweta Tiwari. Salman, who seems to be in a jolly mood, danced with Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Dilaik on the song “Chikni Chameli”. After the performance, Dabangg Khan congratulated Katrina Kaif, on whom the song is picturised, on her wedding to Vicky Kaushal.

Rakhi challenged Rubina to dance on “Chikni Chameli”. While she was performing, Rakhi asked Salman to join them. As the performance ended, Salman said, “Shaadi mubarak ho, Katrina (Congratulations on your wedding, Katrina).” Salman Khan and his family were not invited to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding that took place on December 9 last year.

Salman and Katrina have worked together in films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat among others. Katrina is also close to Salman’s family.

On Bigg Boss 15 finale, Deepika Padukone revealed Salman is the one celebrity she stalks. During a fun task, Salman asked Deepika to name the celebrity she stalks. She replied it is Salman and also gave details about where the Antim actor was yesterday and the day before that. “You were in Panvel yesterday and at Galaxy Apartments the day before,” she said, adding, “Kiske saath the vo bhi bataun? (Should I say who you were with)?” At this, Salman jokingly tells her she can stop there.

Deepika Padukone came to promote her upcoming film Gehraiyaan on Bigg Boss 15. She was accompanied by her co-actors, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Kawar. The film is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.