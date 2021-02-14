Salman Khan confirms he begins shooting for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan after Bigg Boss 14

Salman Khan will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan. (Photo: ColorsTV, Instagram/ShahRukhKhan)

Superstar Salman Khan has announced that he will be collaborating with close friend Shah Rukh Khan on his action thriller Pathan after Bigg Boss 14 wraps up. It will be curtains on the current season of the reality show later this week.

Salman reportedly has a special role in Pathan, whose shooting is currently underway. The film, produced by Yash Raj Films, is being directed by Siddharth Anand, of WAR fame. Salman announced his upcoming line-up on the Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday. The superstar excitedly shared with the audience that he would be shooting for three films back-to-back in coming eight months. Pathan would be followed by the third installment of the hit Tiger franchise, after which Salman will begin work on Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

“When this show ends, we will move to Pathan, then Tiger (3) and later to Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. And as eight months will pass, we will be anyway back with Bigg Boss season 15,” Salman Khan said in the beginning of the episode. Before Pathan, Salman Khan made a guest appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s last big screen outing, Zero, in 2018. The duo starred in a song in the Aanand L Rai film.

The upcoming part of the Tiger series, a follow-up to 2017’s Tiger Zinda Hai, will co-star Katrina Kaif. It will be directed by Maneesh Sharma, who will be making his debut in the action genre with the film.

While Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be helmed by Farhad Samjhi, who has earlier directed Sajid Nadiadwala’s productions like Housefull 3 and Housefull 4. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali also stars Pooja Hegde.