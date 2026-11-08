Salman Khan calls out Mahhi Vij over allegations against Bigg Boss makers: ‘Not against you’

Recently on Bigg Boss 20, actor Mahhi Vij faced criticism from Love Gill’s mother over a comment she had made. Following the incident, Mahhi broke down and accused the makers of misrepresenting her. She also expressed her desire to quit the show. Addressing the controversy on Saturday, Salman Khan shared his views on the incident and assured Mahhi that the makers had remained neutral towards her.

Last week, contestants received messages from their family members. In her message to Love Gill, her mother also criticised Mahhi Gill for making a remark about the contestant that stripped her of her dignity. The feedback didn’t go down well with Mahhi, and she told Uditi Singh and Arishfa Khan, “I am just feeling that they are only showing my comments. If this is the scene, I will not continue on the show. I don’t even want the money; they can go to hell. I feel so heavy. Why are they targeting me for everything? I also have a family outside who are watching. Everyone talks here and makes comments; they say things more than I do. I am not here to spoil my name like this. I can’t continue like this.”

Also Read: Mahhi Vij breaks down, warns Bigg Boss 20 makers: ‘You’re spoiling my name, want to leave’

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Mahhi later demanded to speak with Bigg Boss. After she protested, the actor was called to the confession room. While talking to Bigg Boss, Mahhi reacted strongly to Rohit Shetty’s feedback. She said, “Bigg Boss, I don’t like the way my image is going outside. I was pulled up on Weekend Ka Vaar. Rohit Shetty schooled me. Today, Love’s mother made some remarks. Everyone gossips more than I do. Why doesn’t Rohit Shetty see that others change their dynamics? Why am I only told that I gossip? I cannot handle this. If this is how my image is being portrayed, I don’t want to continue in the show.”

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Responding to Mahhi, Bigg Boss said, “If you are given feedback on the Weekend, the idea is to warn you about the audience reaction outside. We give you a chance for course correction. What difference will it make to Salman Khan or Rohit Shetty to say that you are doing great? With positive feedback, you won’t come to know where you went wrong. That image will continue to form outside because in your head you will think that you are doing great. So please stop thinking that there is a force working against you. We are not here to demean you.”

Salman Khan reacts to Mahhi Vij’s outburst

On Saturday, Salman Khan also reacted to Mahhi Gill’s accusations towards the makers. Sharing his views, the Bigg Boss 20 host told Mahhi, “Mahhi’s existence in this house is very interesting. From the beginning, people outside have been thinking that we are biased towards Mahhi. Whereas she thinks that we are against her, and our only mission is to destroy her. Mahhi, let me clarify: we are very neutral towards you. We are neither in your favor nor against you.”

Last week, Salman gave a wake-up call to Mahhi and said, “What have you contributed to the show? When the season started, you were amongst the top names. But you have not even come close to expectations so far. The housemates have been telling you, but you are in denial. I cannot share outside information with you, but people are asking, ‘What is she you doing on the show?’ Last week Rohit gave you a reality check, but you argued with him too, rather than working on it.”

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He further added, “He was just pointing out your mistakes, and you were not agreeing with him. After coming inside the house, you realised things were not going your way, and you gave up. The team had been chasing you for 10 years to come on the show, and when you finally agreed, what are we getting to see? The Endemol people thought you would stir up a storm in the house; they kept chasing you. Now, due to certain ups and downs in your personal life, you thought you had become strong and were ready for the Bigg Boss house. But you and the team have not been on the same page. Was it for this that you made them wait for 10 years? Please decide on a way forward.”