Salman Khan’s brother Sohail extends help to Rakhi Sawant for her mother’s cancer treatment: ‘We are just a call away’

Salman Khan and his family have come forward to help Rakhi Sawant after she opened up about needing financial help for her mother’s cancer treatment. Rakhi had first spoken about her mother’s cancer diagnosis and treatment a few weeks before the finale of Bigg Boss 14.

On Friday, Sohail Khan shared a video message in which he said, “My dear Rakhi, just call if you or your mother need anything. I have never met you, but I know you well and I know the fact that you are a very strong person. Your mother is a strong person too. I wish her a speedy recovery. Just be the daughter you are and everything will fall into place. I will talk to her when she is feeling better.”

Earlier in the day, Rakhi had posted a couple of videos on her Instagram page giving an update on her mother’s health. She had also thanked the Radhe actor for helping her in her difficult times. Rakhi’s mother Jaya Sawant has been undergoing cancer treatment for quite some time now. In one of the videos that Rakhi posted, Jaya was seen thanking the Bigg Boss host for his help.

Many TV personalities and former Bigg Boss contestants like Kashmera Shah, Sambhavna Seth, Kavita Kaushik and others have paid a visit to Rakhi’s mother at the hospital. Many others like Rashmi Desai, Kamya Punjabi and Vindu Dara Singh have also extended support through social media posts.