Salman Khan brings up Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan while talking nepotism on Bigg Boss 20

Superstar Salman Khan has been addressing some serious issues on the reality show Bigg Boss 20. Last week, Salman spoke out against the trolling of celebrities and toxic paparazzi culture. On the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the actor turned his attention to the nepotism debate. While schooling Manoj Tiwari’s daughter Rhiti Tiwari over her behaviour towards Uditi Singh and Qazi Touqeer, Salman shared his take on nepotism.

Salman Khan on nepotism

On Bigg Boss 20’s latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan slammed Rhiti Tiwari for her comments on the show. He even reminded her that she is still not known to people and her claim to fame is being Manoj Tiwari’s daughter. Salman said, “You are Manoj Tiwari’s daughter; till now people must be saying that since you are his daughter, that’s your claim to fame. He is such a big actor, singer, politician, so they think you are here because of him. It’s nepotism; people even say that no one knows you, yet you are here.”