Salman Khan brings up Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan while talking nepotism on Bigg Boss 20

On the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Salman Khan shared his views on nepotism while schooling Rhiti Tiwari for her misbehaviour on the show.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiSep 27, 2026 04:38 PM IST
Salman Khan nepotism Bigg Boss 20Salman Khan talks about nepotism on Bigg Boss 20. (Photo: JioHotstar Reality/ Instagram)
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Superstar Salman Khan has been addressing some serious issues on the reality show Bigg Boss 20. Last week, Salman spoke out against the trolling of celebrities and toxic paparazzi culture. On the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the actor turned his attention to the nepotism debate. While schooling Manoj Tiwari’s daughter Rhiti Tiwari over her behaviour towards Uditi Singh and Qazi Touqeer, Salman shared his take on nepotism.

Salman Khan on nepotism

On Bigg Boss 20’s latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan slammed Rhiti Tiwari for her comments on the show. He even reminded her that she is still not known to people and her claim to fame is being Manoj Tiwari’s daughter. Salman said, “You are Manoj Tiwari’s daughter; till now people must be saying that since you are his daughter, that’s your claim to fame. He is such a big actor, singer, politician, so they think you are here because of him. It’s nepotism; people even say that no one knows you, yet you are here.”

Also Read: ‘It’s dirty’: Salman slams trolls targeting Katrina over her post-pregnancy weight gain

 

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Sharing his take on nepotism, Salman further added, “Your father has worked very hard, and it’s not your fault to be born to him. In fact, those children whose fathers didn’t work very hard, their sons did so and reached here.” He also told Rhiti that being a star kid would not earn her any special treatment from him, and warned that her conduct could reflect on her father as well.

Also Read: | ‘Come on, troll me now’: Salman Khan takes off T-shirt on Bigg Boss 20 to confront haters

 

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Drawing from his own experience, Salman Khan explained that while family connections can provide an entry into the film industry, they cannot guarantee success. “My father is a writer. He was in the film industry, but he was the first in his family to come into the film industry. From there, I got an opening, but my struggle was different. I got in through modelling. I have worked a lot with Ajay Devgn’s father, Viru Devganji. He was a fighter; then he became an action director, and Ajay came in from there. Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Jackky, Hrithik Roshan – they all have their own qualities. Then there are a lot of people who are not from the industry; some achieved something, some didn’t. Some famous star kids also bagged their first film, but they couldn’t become popular after that. They didn’t click with the audience, while others did. So your father’s hard work can bring you only till here; then it depends on you.”

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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