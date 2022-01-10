Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 gets two-week extension, finale to air on this date

Last week, indianexpress.com had informed readers that Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 was to get an extension. And now, as per Colors TV’s latest promo, the reality show will run for another two weeks, before pulling its curtain down on January 30.

In the new promo shared on Monday, Bigg Boss announces that the race to finale will go a little longer. The ones who are yet to get a ‘Ticket to Finale’ will now get a chance to fight for it and replace the ones already with the finale badge. And then Salman Khan appears in the Me-TV of the drawing-room and tells contestants that the show will now run for another two weeks. As Rakhi Sawant and other contestants get excited, the Bollywood star makes a face showing his displeasure at the news.

While Bigg Boss 15 will get an extension, the makers have not pushed the launch of talent hunt show Hunarbaaz. The show will launch on January 22 and air at the 9 pm slot of the Weekend Ka Vaar. As per sources, the Weekend Ka Vaar will either now air at 8 pm before Hunarbaaz, or at 10:30 pm post the show. Fanaa’s launch, which was to take the weekday slot of the reality show, has been postponed.

Also, with the show getting an extension, makers had planned to get back a few former contestants in the house. Vishal Kotian and Rajiv Adatia had even gotten themselves quarantined. However, Vishal’s report came positive for Covid-19, thus clouding his chance of entering the house again.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am asymptomatic and feeling completely okay. I have isolated myself and following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately. Stay safe everyone,” he shared on an Instagram post.

As of now, the team is yet to take a call on whether Rajiv will enter the house, and if yes, with whom.