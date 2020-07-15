Bigg Boss 14 to kickstart in September, Salman Khan to be back as host

Bigg Boss 14 will be hosted by Salman Khan. Bigg Boss 14 will be hosted by Salman Khan.

Reality show Bigg Boss will be back with its next season in September. As per sources, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be back to host Bigg Boss 14, which will be shot in Filmcity. While contestants have always experienced a lockdown-like situation, this time makers will play around with the theme extensively, and have activities around the same.

A source shared with indianexpress.com that the team recently signed the contract with Salman. Talks are already on with television actors like Nia Sharma, Vivian Dsena, Jasmin Bhasin, Alisha Panwar, Shekhar Suman’s son Adhyayan Suman and MTV face Aarushi Dutta.

“The season will have a mix of celebrities and semi-known faces. Once they come on board, they would have to be in quarantine for a given period before entering the Bigg Boss house. With a lot more medical tests and insurance involved, the makers have already started the process,” added the source.

Bigg Boss 14 will go on air after Khatron Ke Khiladi: Special Edition will wrap up. As already reported by us the eight-episode reality show will feature contestants from previous seasons. Colors’ reality show Dance Deewane has been pushed to next year for now.

This would be Salman Khan’s eleventh stint with Bigg Boss as he joined the show in 2010. Last year, during the launch of Bigg Boss 13, indianexpress.com had quizzed Salman if he expected to last so long with the project.

The Bharat actor had smiled to say, “Frankly no. Every year I feel like moving on and that it’s enough now. It’s been so long, it’s my tenth year. Sometimes it’s been a damn good journey. But a couple of contestants sometimes mess things up. More than anything the sad part is that they mess up their lives. But so far, everytime we think that we are pushing it too much, or it’s not going to work, the next season happens again. The format has worked for Colors and all of us or else, it wouldn’t have been still around.”

Bigg Boss 13 was launched on September 29 last year. Considered the most successful season, it wrapped up on February 15, with Sidharth Shukla taking home the winner’s trophy. Apart from Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz went on to gain massive popularity through the show.

