Salman Khan shoots the first promo of Bigg Boss 12

Salman Khan is back with the most loved TV reality show Bigg Boss. The twelfth edition of the controversial show will go on air on September 16. Soon the audience will get to watch the promo on their TV screens as Salman has already shot for it.

A report in Mumbai Mirror suggests that Dabangg Khan added his charm to the first promo of Bigg Boss 12 with his impromptu act. “The channel wanted to announce the theme in an interesting way and he incorporated some of his signature dance moves from popular hits. With the cameras rolling, Salman made an impromptu inclusion of his famous “Jawaani Phir Na Aye” towel step from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and went on to add the Dabbang hook step. He even hummed his current favourite, “Dil Diyan Gallan” from Tiger Zinda Hai,” a source from the sets of the show told the publication.

In the photo that has gone viral from the shoot has Salman standing in front of a wall decked up with the posters of films like Ram Lakhan, Sholay and Karan Arjun.

Taking into consideration the interesting promos of Bigg Boss 11, nothing less can be expected from Salman this time as well. While he roped in Mouni Roy last year for one of the promotional videos, it will be interesting to see if the Gold actor will once again accompany Salman or not.

This year, the show will welcome contestants in pairs. They will not be just husband and wife or girlfriend and boyfriend but can be related to each other in any sense like boss-employee, brother-sister, saas-bahu and mother-son among others. As per the buzz in the industry, estranged sisters Shafaq and Falak Naaz, couples Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, Siddharth Sagar and Subuhi Joshi, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar and mother-son duo Vibha and Puru Chibber have been approached for Bigg Boss 12.

