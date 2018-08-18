Teaser of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 12: Unique jodis to spice up the new season

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 12 will be premiering on September 16 on Colors Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 12 will be premiering on September 16 on Colors

Bigg Boss 12’s second promo is out, and it features Bollywood star Salman Khan introducing us to ‘unique’ jodis who will be making their entry into the house, including that of an uncle and nephew. The one-minute teaser shows Salman in a desi avatar making statements about how a pair of relatives might grace the small screen in the new season.

While the list of contestants who will be entertaining the audience with their antics is yet to be confirmed, a speculated list has been doing the rounds. And according to the list, newlyweds Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar, TV couple Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim, beloved television actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina, Sadda Haq actor Param Singh, model-actor Scarlett M Rose and comedian Ssumier Pasricha among others are, reportedly, part of the upcoming season of the controversial reality show.

According to reports, Loveratri stars Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain will be gracing Bigg Boss 12’s first episode as special guests.

As of now, the Bhai of Bollywood is currently enthralling the audience with the Sony Entertainment Television show Dus Ka Dum.

Bigg Boss 12 will premiere on Colors on September 16, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd