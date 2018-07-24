Salman Khan: I’ve always looked up to Anil Kapoor

Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor in Dus Ka Dum-Dumdaar Weekend. Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor in Dus Ka Dum-Dumdaar Weekend.

Superstar Salman Khan says he has always looked up to Anil Kapoor and that the actor-producer respects the work he gets. The two shot together for an episode of the show Dus Ka Dum – Dumdaar Weekend.

“Anil Kapoor is one of the most generous actors I’ve ever worked with. He has grown as an actor and as a human being. Anil and I have been friends since the start of our careers and I’ve always looked up to him for his acting skills and his contribution to this industry,” Salman said in a statement.

“He makes sure he is perfect on screen and also that the co-star is as comfortable as he or she should be. He really respects the work he gets. Anil has decided till the time he keeps on working, it will be his best and I’m sure such an actor will never be out of work,” he added about Anil, who has featured in films like Mr. India, Nayak: The Real Hero and Pukar.

Talking about Dus Ka Dum, Salman Khan has earlier said to indianexpress.com, “In 2008, when the show (Dus Ka Dum) came to me, I had a very negative image in public. And I was indeed scared to show my original personality. But then I made my debut and from then I have realised that it is the most powerful medium.”

He further said, “I was accepted on the big screen but then there are so many factors that make it look great and likeable. Here I was on a platform with no dialogues and only interacting with common people. I was anxious if they would like my real personality. I was a bundle of nerves when the show launched.”

The actors and friends have worked together in films like Race 3 and No Entry.

(With IANS inputs)

